Since 2017, the Open Doors Scholarship has provided fully funded academic opportunities for young individuals at leading Russian universities for bachelor's, master's, PhD, and postdoctoral programs. The scholarship covers tuition fees and a monthly stipend that varies by university.

The Open Doors Scholarship offers fully funded opportunities at leading Russian universities for graduate and postgraduate programs. Photo: @Timeline Educational Services (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The Open Doors Scholarship covers 100% of tuition fees for the full duration of the chosen study program.

for the full duration of the chosen study program. The scholarship program supports four distinct academic levels: bachelor's , master's , doctoral , and p ostdoctoral tracks across 14 subject areas .

, , , and p tracks across . The Open Doors Scholarship is open to foreign nationals, including Nigerians , stateless persons, and compatriots residing abroad.

, stateless persons, and compatriots residing abroad. To qualify for the program, applicants must meet age requirements ranging from 16 to 23 for bachelor's to 24 to 39 for postdoctoral tracks.

Is the Open Doors Scholarship open to Nigerians?

Nigerian students are eligible for the Open Doors Scholarship. Eligibility extends to stateless persons and compatriots residing abroad. Recipients of the scholarship include Prosper Onochie, a PhD in Biology & Biotechnology student at the Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) in Russia. While providing details of his experience to Polytech Global, he said;

I found it online while searching for scholarship programs from home, and it made my dreams financially possible. Russia offered new cultural experiences and career growth.

An Open Door - Russian Scholarship promotional poster featuring Samara University, one of the participating universities in the program. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

Subject areas in the scholarship program are also compatible with Nigerian academic programs, making it perfect for Nigerian students. Degrees achieved in the listed Russian universities are recognised in many countries, including the BRICS, Asian, and African countries.

Who is eligible for the Open Doors Scholarship?

Eligibility for the opportunity depends on a set of rules of participation. Here are the requirements you need to meet to win the opportunity.

Candidates must have completed secondary education.

Individuals seeking to participate in the bachelor’s track must be aged 16 to 23 at the time of registration.

Candidates must be aged 20 to 33 at the time of registration to participate in the master’s track.

To be eligible to participate in the doctoral track, individuals must be aged 22 to 35 at the time of registration.

Individuals seeking to participate in the postdoctoral track must be aged 24 to 39 at the time of registration.

Open Door - Russian Scholarship project, specifically highlighting Samara University campus life. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

To be eligible, candidates must qualify for their desired study level and subject areas, such as science and engineering courses. Here are the interdisciplinary subjects included in the scholarship's academic programs.

Applied Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence

Biology and Biotechnology

Business and Management

Chemistry and Materials Science

Clinical Medicine and Public Health

Computer and Data Science

Earth and Environmental Sciences for Sustainability

Economics and Econometrics

Education and Psychology

Engineering and Technology

Physical Sciences and Technology

Politics and International Studies

Russian Language and Culture

Urbanism and Civil Engineering

Academic requirements and qualifications for the Open Doors Scholarship

The competition is highly competitive and focuses on academic merit rather than financial status. Below are the key academic requirements and qualifications for the 2025/2026 cycle.

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) is calling top-tier international students. As one of Russia's leading institutions offering the Open Doors Scholarship. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

Proof of education level (diploma, degree, and transcript)

Motivation letter

For the bachelor’s track, candidates must have a WAEC/NECO secondary education.

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree for a master’s track.

For the doctoral track, candidates must have at least a master’s or specialist degree.

Nigerian participants of the postdoctoral track must have a PhD or be a candidate for a Doctor of Science degree.

Open Doors application process: Detailed registration steps

The Open Doors Scholarship application typically begins with an online registration, submission of a portfolio of academic achievements, and a subject-specific online test. Here is a deep dive into each stage in the application process.

Announcement for the Open Door Russian Scholarship is often advertised across social media. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

On your browser, go to the official Open Doors website. During the registration window, you will find a registration tab. Click on the registration tab and provide your personal information. You will be required to select your subject track and upload academic documents: transcripts and certificates. Complete the 45-question, 60-minute online test in your chosen field. You are required to provide a login (identical to your email address) and a password.

Stage 1: Portfolio submission, review, and entrance test

During Stage 1, participants are expected to complete their portfolio, which includes taking the entrance test, filling in required fields, and uploading supporting documents to their account.

All supporting documents must be in the Russian or English language. Alternatively, they can be accompanied by a translation into any of the official languages. This language requirement also applies to all required fields on application forms.

Once completed, the portfolios are evaluated by a jury of the relevant subject area, and a score will be published in the participant's account. Based on the evaluation scores, ranked lists of participants are compiled and published on the Open Doors website.

A common area at Samara University, which is one of the universities participating in the Open Doors: Russian Scholarship Project. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

Stage 2: Competition of tasks

Each participant will receive information regarding their advancement status on their accounts. To participate in this stage, candidates must do the following

Complete a second registration form. Provide passport details. Upload a photo or scanned copy of identification documents. Note the scheduled test dates for their respective academic track.

The second stage tests are conducted in a proctored format on specified dates between 08:00 and 20:00 (UTC+3). That is 06:00 and 18:00 WAT in Nigeria.

On the assigned date of the test, identity verification must be completed before participants can gain access to the stage tasks and the point value of each task. This assessment includes a written task to be completed within 175 minutes and an oral task to be completed within five minutes.

Like in the first stage, ranked lists of participants in each academic track will be compiled in descending order of the overall score. This stage marks the end of the application process for the bachelor's and master's tracks.

The application and competition stages for the Open Doors Scholarship are held entirely online, accessible from anywhere in the world. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

Stage 3: Interview

The third stage is currently open to doctoral and postdoctoral tracks (12 January to 26 February 2026). Each participant is expected to have up to six interviews. For participants in the doctoral track, interviews will be held with potential research supervisors and doctoral track managers. While for candidates on the postdoctoral track, they will be held with the heads of research projects.

Be sure to consistently check your Open Doors account for updates to the interview schedules. Requirements for the participants include;

A webcam-enabled device

Original identification document

An internet connection with speeds of at least 256 Kbps.

Open Doors Russian Scholarship beneficiaries at the ITMO University. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

A look at the benefits of the Open Doors Scholarship

The scholarship benefits include free tuition for eligible candidates for the full duration of their chosen study program. While there is no verified Open Doors Scholarship amount, the scholarship covers 100% tuition fees and a monthly stipend that varies depending on the university chosen.

However, expenses such as transportation, food, accommodation, communication services, and medical insurance must be covered by the student. Nigerian students who have been accepted into the program are also entitled to a year of complimentary Russian language training.

Open Doors Scholarship universities

This fully funded scholarship scheme for Nigerian students is organised by the Association of Global Universities and is supported by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation and Rossotrudnichestvo. Have a look at a list of Russian universities in the consortium.

Southern Federal University (SFedU) in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, one of the universities included in the Open Doors Scholarship Project. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

Far Eastern Federal University

Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education

Bauman Moscow State Technical University

First Moscow State Medical University (Sechenov University)

HSE University

ITMO University

Kazan Federal University

MGIMO University

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (National Research University)

Moscow Polytechnic University

Moscow State University of Civil Engineering

National Research Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod

National Research Nuclear University MEPhI

National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University

National Research Tomsk State University

Novosibirsk State University

People’s Friendship University of Russia

Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University

Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI”

Samara University

Siberian Federal University

Southern Federal University

University of Science and Technology MISIS

University of Tyumen

Ural Federal University

The Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology is one of the top-tier universities open to international students through the Open Doors Russian Scholarship. Photo: @scholarship.spurts

Source: Facebook

When is the Open Doors Scholarship deadline?

The registration and portfolio submission deadline for the 2025-2026 program was on 16 November 2026. Open Doors Scholarship announcements for dates and deadlines for future cohorts will be announced through social media and the official Open Doors website.

What is the age limit for the Open Doors Scholarship?

At the time of registration, applicants must be 16 to 23 years old for bachelor's degrees, 20 to 33 years old for master's degrees, 22 to 35 years old for doctoral degrees, and 24 to 39 years old for postdoctoral tracks.

What is the Open Doors Scholarship acceptance rate?

The Open Doors Russian Scholarship project is highly competitive. For bachelor's and master's tracks, the program only accepts the top 25% who successfully pass all stages as award winners.

Do I need a motivation letter for the Open Doors Scholarship?

Documentation required for the scholarship includes a motivation letter detailing career goals, research interests, and reasons for choosing the subject.

The Open Doors Scholarship offers full tuition funding for students around the world, including Nigeria. The program also provides structured academic pathways in 14 subject areas for students seeking to complete their bachelor's, master's, PhD, and postdoctoral studies. Prospective candidates must prepare and apply early, meet the eligibility criteria, and follow the multi-stage process closely to be among the top 25%.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the leading Canadian scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026, including the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships, Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship, and University of Calgary Graduate Awards. These scholarships provide comprehensive support, covering tuition, living expenses, travel, and academic supplies.

Nigerian students are eligible to apply for many Canadian scholarships at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Read on for eligibility details, application process, and tips for the scholarships.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng