What it really takes to migrate to Australia from Nigeria and which visas make sense
Migrating to any country requires grit, skills, and savvy visa choices that align with your goals. To migrate to Australia from Nigeria, you need to check eligibility, choose the correct visa, and have finances to enable you to make a smooth transition. From point-based skills migration to family streams, uncover the crucial steps and top visas that make sense for Nigerians looking to turn the "Aussie dream" into reality.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How to migrate to Australia from Nigeria
- Australia visa requirements for Nigeria
- Australia visa application in Nigeria
- Australian Embassy in Nigeria address
- How does it cost to travel from Nigeria to Australia?
- How much money do I need to immigrate to Australia?
- Is it easy to get an Australian visa from Nigeria?
- How long does it take to process an Australian visa from Nigeria?
- How hard is it to settle in Australia as a Nigerian?
Key takeaways
- To migrate to Australia from Nigeria, select a visa category that matches your skills and long-term goals.
- Before committing your finances, use the official Department of Home Affairs website to check your eligibility.
- Moving requires significant financial commitment, including visa fees, flights, health checks, and accommodation.
- All applications are processed through ImmiAccount on the Australian Embassy in Nigeria's website. However, the Australian High Commission in Abuja does not process visas; they are processed in Pretoria, South Africa.
How to migrate to Australia from Nigeria
To begin the migration journey, you must determine your eligibility, select the right visa category, meet specific requirements, submit an Expression of Interest (EOI), and submit an application.
1. Determine eligibility
Your path depends on your specific goals, which you can check through an eligibility assessment on the office of Immigration Australia. There are many options, including applying for permanent residency through high-level skills, state sponsorship, or an employer offer.
Other options include going as a student or through a family invitation. Checking your eligibility first will save you time, money, and stress.
2. Choose the right Australian Visa category
Australia uses a point-based system for many visas. Your points are determined by age, job experience, education, and English proficiency. Applicants must attain at least 65 points to be eligible. Popular categories for Nigerians include:
Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189)
The Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189) is a high-demand visa for professionals in fields such as software engineering, information technology, and medical specialities. While the minimum points are 65, the current competition in 2026 requires 80 to 95 points to succeed.
Skilled Nominated Visa (subclass 190)
This is a permanent visa for workers nominated by an Australian state that requires at least 65 points. The visa gives you an extra 5 points, but you must live in that state for a set period.
Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491)
Skilled Work Regional Visa (Subclass 491) is a 5-year temporary visa that allows you to live and work in regional areas. It offers a pathway to permanent residence after 3 years and provides 15 extra points.
Employer Nomination Scheme (Subclass 186)
The Employer Nominations Scheme (Subclass 186) is a permanent residence visa for those with a full-time job offer from an approved Australian employer. The visa does not require a points test.
Student Visa (Subclass 500)
The Student Visa (subclass 500) allows Nigerians to study master's and undergraduate degrees full-time in Australia. While it is a temporary visa, it can lead to work permits or permanent migration later. In 2026, students must prove they have at least AUD 29,710 ($20,485) in annual living savings and the application fee of AUD 2,000 ($1,379).
Australia visa requirements for Nigeria
Nigerian citizens must have a visa before travelling to Australia. To get the visa, they must meet the following general requirements:
- Nigerians must have an international passport valid for at least 6 months.
- Provide biometrics at VFS Global in Abuja or Lagos.
- Prove English proficiency by submitting English test results (IELTS/PTE) for a skilled or student visas.
- Perform the skills assessments, Which is a mandatory check of your professional qualifications.
- Submit proof of funds.
- Must have attained the specific age limits, e.g., under 45 for a skilled visa.
- You must undertake and submit a medical examination at an approved clinic.
- You must undergo a medical exam at an approved panel clinic and provide police clearances.
- Character checks are mandatory through submitting police clearances.
Australia visa application in Nigeria
Nigerians apply for Australian visas online through the ImmiAccount portal, which is the only portal for submitting and tracking applications. To apply for an Australian visa from Nigeria, follow these steps:
- Visit the Australian Embassy in Nigeria website and create an ImmiAccount.
- Choose your specific visa, such as the Student 500 or Skilled 189.
- Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) via SkillSelect for skilled visas.
- Provide and upload digital copies of your passport, proof of funds, and qualifications.
- Pay fees online via credit or debit card.
- After submitting, you have 14 days to visit VFS Global in Abuja or Lagos to submit your biometrics.
- Since the Australian High Commission in Nigeria does not process visas, all applications are reviewed by an offshore office, often in Pretoria, South Africa.
- You can check for updates or requests for more information by logging into your ImmiaAccount.
Australian Embassy in Nigeria address
The following provides the details of the Australian Embassy in Nigeria, commonly referred to as the Australian High Commission:
- Physical address: PMB 5152 Wuse, Abuja 900288 Nigeria
- Email: ahc.abuja@dfat.gov.au
- Phone: +234 (0)20 9460 6960
- Mobile: +234 906 540 5487
How does it cost to travel from Nigeria to Australia?
Economy flights from Nigeria to Australia generally cost between $1,200 and $2,500 round trip. Ticket prices vary depending on when you book and your destination. Airlines such as Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Ethiopian Airlines are popular choices.
How much money do I need to immigrate to Australia?
Moving from Nigeria to Australia requires a significant financial commitment, including visa fee, booking a flight, and health check. Depending on your visa type, initial costs can be approximately AUD 4,045 ($2700) or more per person according to Remitly.
Besides visas, there are other costs such as tests, flights, and financial savings. Below is a breakdown of the estimated costs to immigrate to Australia from Nigeria.
Expense category
Estimated cost (USD)
Notes
Visa Application Fee
$2,700 – $4,950
$2,000 for Students; $4,950 for Skilled workers.
Skills / English Tests
$800 – $2,500
Required for skilled and student pathways.
One-Way Flight
$1,500 – $3,500
Prices vary by airline and booking date.
Health & Biometrics
$400 – $800
Done at approved clinics/centres in Nigeria.
Required Savings
$29,710 and above
Students must prove this for 12 months of living costs.
Is it easy to get an Australian visa from Nigeria?
Getting an Australian visa is not easy, as Nigerians are often subjected to more scrutiny. Rules are strict, and many applications are rejected. To up your chances of success, you must score over 80 points.
How long does it take to process an Australian visa from Nigeria?
Australian visa applications from Nigeria generally take between a few weeks to several months depending on the visa type, with visitor visas averaging 3–6 weeks and skilled or student visas often requiring 3–9 months due to health, security, and document checks.
How hard is it to settle in Australia as a Nigerian?
Settling in Australia as a Nigerian involves adapting to higher living costs, different work and cultural norms, and navigating residential, healthcare and employment systems, but many Nigerians build successful lives there with planning, community support, and meeting visa requirements.
If you want to migrate to Australia from Nigeria, you must be eligible with a specific skill set, select an appropriate visa, and meet all the requirements. With proper planning and with the right papers, you can navigate the points system and secure a pathway to permanent residency Down Under.
Legit.ng published an article about the best country to migrate to from Nigeria. Many Nigerians are looking to move abroad for better jobs and higher pay. Others are keen to explore new cultures or learn new languages, and are wondering which country is the best for Nigerians.
There are many countries that Nigerians can migrate to in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the West. The most important question to answer is your reason for moving, as jobs in America and the Middle East offer more opportunities. Check out this post for a comprehensive list of countries Nigerians can migrate to.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.