PTDF Scholarship details for 2026 — requirements and application process

The PTDF Scholarship 2026 stands as a significant boost for Nigerian students seeking to advance in the oil, gas, and energy industries. Eligible candidates must present excellent academic records, study a relevant discipline, complete NYSC when required, and verify their Nigerian nationality. With an easy online application, ambitious students can confidently compete for this valuable opportunity.

Key takeaways

The PTDF Scholarship offers Nigerian graduates fully funded opportunities to pursue postgraduate studies at the M.Sc. and PhD levels, both within Nigeria and abroad .

. The scholarship funds programs mainly in the oil, gas, and energy sectors, including engineering, geosciences, energy studies, environmental science , and related technical fields .

, and related . All applications are processed online through the official PTDF portal .

. Applicants who already receive scholarships from similar organisations are not eligible to apply.

PTDF scholarship requirements

To qualify for the PTDF Scholarship 2026, applicants must meet specific requirements. Below are the general requirements.

Only courses approved by PTDF and offered at its partner institutions are eligible.

Scholarships are limited to studies that fit the PTDF mandate; applicants may be disqualified if they apply for courses unrelated to the oil and gas sector.

The proposed program or research should align with the applicant’s previous academic background.

Each applicant may submit only one application per cycle; multiple submissions will result in disqualification.

Individuals who have previously received a PTDF award in the same or lower category are ineligible.

Applicants currently holding a similar scholarship are not eligible to apply. Additionally, lecturers must submit a confirmation letter from their Vice Chancellor stating that they are not beneficiaries of any other scholarship.

PTDF requirements for M.Sc. applicants

To qualify for the PTDF Scholarship at the M.Sc. level, applicants must meet specific academic, service, and documentation requirements, which include:

Applicants must possess a first degree with at least a Second Class Upper (2.1), or a Second Class Lower (2.2) if they have relevant industry experience.

Completion of the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is required.

Applicants must be proficient in computer use.

A minimum of five O‑level credits (or equivalent), including English Language and Mathematics, is required.

A Statement of Purpose (maximum 500 words) must be submitted, detailing the applicant’s motivation for the proposed course, its relevance to the oil & gas industry, and its potential contribution to national development.

Applicants must have a fully verified National Identity Number (NIN), confirmed through the relevant national identification agency.

PTDF requirements for PhD applicants

To be eligible for the PTDF PhD Scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements.

Applicants must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Proficiency in computer use is required.

Applicants must hold a first degree (minimum Second-Class Lower, 2.2) and a substantial postgraduate degree.

A minimum of five O‑level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, is required.

A research proposal (maximum of five pages) relevant to the oil and gas industry must be submitted, covering the topic, introduction, objectives, methodology, and data collection plan.

Applicants must possess a fully verified National Identity Number (NIN).

Essential documents for PTDF Scholarship

Applicants for the PTDF Scholarship are required to submit documents confirming their eligibility, academic credentials, and adherence to PTDF guidelines. These documents include:

First Degree Certificate or Statement of Result

The NYSC discharge certificate.

O‑level results WAEC/GCE/SSCE/NECO (with PINs)

Recent passport‑size photograph.

Local government identification letter as proof of origin or indigeneship.

Master’s Degree Certificate (PhD applicants only)

Evidence of membership in relevant professional bodies, if applicable.

PTDF Scholarship application process

The PTDF Scholarship application requires candidates to follow specific steps on the official portal to ensure a valid submission. The outline below details the 2025/2026 application process, which is expected to remain similar for 2026.

Visit the PTDF scholarship portal to create an application account and fill in your details. You will receive an email with instructions to log in and set your password.

Log in using your email as the username and the password you created.

Click the 'Verify NIN' button before starting a new application.

If verifying for the first time, fill in the fields, agree to the terms (charges may apply), and complete the verification process. If a previous verification failed, use the red button for failed NIN verification and enter your payment reference and NIN.

Read and accept the disclaimer to proceed with the application. If you do not agree, decline, and your application will be terminated.

Complete all required application fields carefully, following the file format requirements for uploads to avoid errors.

Accept the terms stating that PTDF may award a university different from your choice. Select your top three universities and courses. If your first choice is a German university, choose Abuja for the interview, and upload your Statement of Purpose (M.Sc.) or Research Proposal (PhD).

Upload additional documents such as your birth certificate and LGA certificate. Ensure PDF files are under 300 KB.

Upload up to 5 journal publications and 5 professional memberships.

Preview your application carefully to ensure there are no mistakes. Once submitted, you cannot make edits.

PTDF Scholarship: approved courses

Applicants should select a course from the official PTDF-approved list for the current cycle, offered at PTDF partner institutions. Since the list is updated periodically, the table below serves as a sample guide only; always refer to the official portal for the most current and definitive version.

Field Typical courses Core Petroleum & Energy Engineering Petroleum Engineering, Subsea/Offshore Engineering, Pipeline Engineering, Process Engineering, Refinery/Petrochemical Engineering, Mechanical/Energy Engineering (industry-focused) Geosciences/Reservoir Studies Geology, Geophysics, Petroleum Geosciences, Reservoir Engineering, Petroleum Production Engineering, Structural Geology, Reservoir Geophysics Environmental & Energy Systems Environmental Engineering, Energy Technology, Environmental & Energy Management, Renewable Energy (related to oil & gas), Marine/Ocean/Offshore Technology Industry-Specific Management/Policy/Economics Oil & Gas Management, Petroleum Economics, Energy Economics, Petroleum Policy, Petroleum Accounting, Energy Law (only when relevant to the energy industry)

When is the PTDF Scholarship coming out?

The PTDF Scholarship for 2026 has not yet opened. The 2025/2026 cycle ran from April to June 2025. The timeline for the 2026/2027 cycle has not been officially announced, so applicants should monitor the PTDF portal for updates.

Is the PTDF Scholarship still on?

As of December 2025, the PTDF scholarship programme remains ongoing, though the next cycle has not yet opened.

How much does the PTDF Scholarship pay?

PTDF scholarship funding depends on the program type, study level, and whether the award is for in-country or overseas study. International postgraduate awards generally cover tuition and bench fees (if applicable), return airfare, health insurance, and allowances for accommodation and living expenses. In-country scholarships, on the other hand, typically provide tuition support and a stipend to cover living costs.

When is the PTDF Scholarship 2026 deadline?

The deadline for the 2026 PTDF Scholarship has not yet been announced as of December 2025, as applications are typically released closer to the start of the academic year. Prospective applicants should regularly check the official PTDF Scholarship portal for updates.

The PTDF Scholarship offers Nigerian students full financial support to pursue advanced studies in the oil, gas, and energy sectors. Through this program, scholars gain access to valuable resources and opportunities that foster professional development and future success.

