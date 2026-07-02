Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - It is not an easy feat to secure admission into any university in Nigeria, and much more difficult for some courses.

The competitive nature of these courses, due to high demand and limited slots, requires top-tier performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and O’level results.

Medicine and Surgery ranks as the most competitive course in Nigeria. Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, these seven courses drew thousands of high-performing applicants in 2026 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

7 most competitive courses in Nigeria

Medicine and Surgery

Medicine and Surgery is a great choice for many applicants who want to become medical doctors.

It consistently ranks as the most competitive course in Nigeria with an expected UTME cut-off of 280+.

Law

Another programme on the list of most sought-after courses is law.

It is tough to secure admission to study law due to its popularity and limited intake capacity.

It is a prestigious course that offers career opportunities and societal respect.

Interested applicants are expected to have scored at least 270 in the 2026 UTME.

Pharmacy

The third course on the list is pharmacy, attracting candidates seeking a healthcare career.

Pharmacy offers excellent job prospects, a stable, well-paying career with roles in hospitals, industry, and research.

It has an expected UTME cut-off: 270+

Nursing science

Nursing is one of the seven most competitive courses in Nigeria because of its global demand.

It is also one of the fastest-growing professions in Nigeria due to its solid financial benefits.

Interested applicants are expected to meet the UTME cut-off: 260+

Accounting

Accounting provides a pathway to professional qualifications like ICAN and ACCA.

It is a top and great choice due to its versatility and strong job market.

The expected UTME cut-off for applicants seeking to study accounting is 250+

Computer Science

Computer Science has become one of the most in-demand courses due to the booming nature of the tech industry, not only in Nigeria but globally.

It offers career options ranging from software development to cybersecurity.

The expected UTME cut-off mark for computer science is 250+

Economics

Economics graduates enjoy diverse career paths in banking, policy, and business.

The course is relevant to both the public and private sectors.

The expected UTME cut-off mark to study Economics in a Nigerian university is 250+

Medicine and Surgery remain a top choice for many admission seekers. Photo credit: @ParallelFacts

Source: UGC

Top 20 best courses to study in Nigeria

Recall that in contemporary Nigeria, one has numerous options to consider after leaving high school. These include pursuing university studies and joining a college or a technical institution.

Whatever the case, the course one chooses can determine how easily one gets job opportunities after graduating.

While it's advisable to consider your passion, the course's marketability is equally important. So, what are the best courses to study in Nigeria?

15 best courses to study in the world

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the best courses to study in the world almost guarantee an individual stable employment and a great career. Students are advised to research and consult before selecting a course.

Stanley Ugwubujor, a certified career counsellor, provides insights into the most sought-after courses globally and their significance in today's job market on a global scale.

He highlighted three global industry courses in high demand. These courses are gaining popularity due to present-day realities across the globe.

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Source: Legit.ng