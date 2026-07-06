Opta’s supercomputer has released its prediction for the Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain

The Iberian neighbours meet in the early stages of the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The match could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup game after confirming ita his final Mundial

Spain and Portugal are set for a crucial fixture in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA on July 6, 2026.

Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in a controversial Round of 32 match, while their neighbours Spain made light work of Austria 3-0 in the other tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms that 2026 will be his last World Cup. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Iberian derby in the Round of 16 means that one of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lamine Yamal will be eliminated from the tournament after the match.

For Ronaldo, if Portugal is eliminated, it will be his final World Cup appearance, after he confirmed it would be his last tournament on the global stage.

Supercomputer predicts Portugal vs Spain

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the Iberian derby in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations, with Spain coming out on top in 48.6% of the predictions, while Portugal won 25.6%.

A draw, which will take the match to extra time and potentially penalties, is likely to occur at 25.8%, more than Portugal’s chances of winning.

The neighbours share a deep history, having faced each other multiple times in friendly and competitive fixtures, including twice in a FIFA World Cup match.

Their last meeting in the World Cup was in the Round of 16 in South Africa in 2010, which Spain won 1-0. They met again in the group stage in 2018, and it ended 3-3 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

Portugal defeated Spain on penalties in their most recent meeting in the UEFA Nations League final. Six of their last seven games have ended in a draw in 90 minutes.

What the managers said

Luis de la Fuente and Roberto Martinez agree on the similarities between the two sides, which makes the match more interesting and suggests it will be decided by finer details.

Roberto Martinez and Luis de la Fuente agree on Portugal and Spain's style of play. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

“Spain are a great side; we both need the ball, and we defend with it. We need it to bolster our confidence. I think it will be a match similar to the one in the Nations League,” Martinez told FIFA.

“We’re two teams with very similar characteristics. In every respect. Defensively, for one, I think we’re both teams that apply pressure very quickly after losing possession and with great intensity. We win the ball back quickly… and we feel very comfortable on the ball,” de la Fuente added.

Cristiano Ronaldo praises Lamine Yamal

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo praised Lamine Yamal ahead of their highly anticipated fixture in the World Cup Round of 16.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner described Yamal as a great player and sees him going on to have an even greater future in football in the coming years.

Source: Legit.ng