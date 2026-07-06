A heartwarming video showing Nigeria's culture being celebrated at a global event has gone viral on social media

The video captured WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala displaying her dance skills as an Igbo masquerade performed at the event

The highlight was one of the masquerade shows of respect to Iweale, stirring reactions from many Nigerian netizens

The World Trade Organisation’s Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala put Nigerian culture and traditional on the spotlight on a global stage during the WTO annual Open Day ceremony.

A viral video captured a crowd, including international delegates and ambassadors, watching as the Ogene, a metal gong paired with the rattle of the Ichaka, was played.

Okonjo-Iweala shares video of masquerade performing at WTO Open Day ceremony. Credit: noiweala

Source: Instagram

The highlight was the moment the Adamma masquerade strode into the centre of the square, showing some intense dance moves as the tempo increased.

Iweala, who initially stood by watching, was later invited into the circle. Without hesitating, the WTO DG caught the rhythm as she matched the masquerade’s energy, showing her dance moves amid cheers from onlookers.

Another clip also showed the moment the masquerade bowed low, spinning one last time in a flurry of colour before Iweala waved gracefully back, her face lit with a broad smile.

Sharing the video from the ceremony on her social media page, Iweala wrote in a caption,

"Enjoy some lovely videos of Nigerian masquerades and dancers at the @wto Open Day."

Nigerians applaud Okonjo-Iweala for promoting Nigerian culture on global stage. Credit: noiweala

Source: AFP

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Prince Ikechukwu Okonjo, younger brother of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, passed away

As reported by The Nation on Saturday, June 6, Ikechukwu, a member of the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The video showing the moment Okonjo-Iweala showcased her dance moves as Igbo masquerades perform at the WTO Open Day ceremony is below:

Reactions to Okonjo-Iweala's dance moves

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the video; read the comments below:

Ramsey1670580 said:

"@NOIweala mummy ngo we all know you are trying to put nigeria in a good spotlight but it is igbo masquerade and dancers thank you for what you keep doing."

ChimedomC said:

"Lovely to see. Igbo masquerades are super interesting to watch! The spirit is dancing through her. For her to be dancing with so much agility at that age, interesting to watch."

Ifechukwuifenna commented:

"Wow... This is so so lovely. Mrs NOIwela can really dance mehnn... Those dance moves are sweet to watch."

mitcalvinmadiba said:

"Splendid. Thank you for showcasing our culture at the global stage. Lovely dance moves you gat."

iambrainland said:

"Mama no gree old again.. God bless you for everything you do ma. People like you still help give Nigeria a good image regardless.."

Okonjo-Iweala hails Nigerian author

Legit.ng also reported that Okonjo-Iweala commended Nigerian author Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice for an article advocating girl-child education in northern Nigeria, describing the piece as exceptional.

The WTO DG said she rarely shares articles that speak positively about her, but made an exception in this case. Her comment was widely applauded by many Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng