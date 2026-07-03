President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched Power Force, a programme implemented under the supervision of the federal ministry of youth development

Successful trainees will be connected to deployment opportunities with distribution companies, meter providers, and other industry partners

Interested Nigerians can now access the federal government's guide to the Power Force programme, which reportedly offers participants the opportunity to earn up to N150,000 every month

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu's administration recently launched Power Force, a new national initiative that will train 5,000 young Nigerians to support the accelerated deployment of smart electricity meters across the country.

Authorities in the West African nation said the opportunity will create employment opportunities and strengthen ongoing power sector reforms by the federal government.

President Bola Tinubu-led FG outlines 10 key details of a programme it says can help eligible Nigerians earn up to N150,000 monthly. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

FG targets 5,000 smart meter trainees

According to the presidency, the programme, implemented through the presidential metering initiative (PMI), is designed to close critical skills gaps in meter installation while expanding opportunities for young Nigerians to participate directly in national development.

A statement posted on the State House website read:

“Power Force forms part of the administration’s broader effort to improve the performance and financial sustainability of the electricity sector. Expanded metering will help reduce estimated billing, improve transparency in customer charges, strengthen revenue collection, and support better service delivery over time.”

It added:

“The initiative also advances President Tinubu’s commitment to job creation and youth empowerment by equipping participants with practical technical skills, recognised certification, and pathways to employment and entrepreneurship within the power value chain.”

When will Power Force start?

The first phase of the programme will commence in Abuja in July 2026, with subsequent rollout across the six geopolitical zones.

Participants will undergo intensive technical training delivered by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), while certification and compliance standards will be overseen by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA). Successful trainees will be connected to deployment opportunities with distribution companies, meter providers, and other industry partners

Applications for the first cohort will open on Saturday, July 4, 2026 and remain open for two weeks.

10 things about Power Force

An update posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the presidency on Friday, July 3, stated that successful participants will earn between N90,000 and N150,00 monthly.

A message on a flier read:

“This is not training for training’s sake. Successful participants will have pathways to paid work, with a minimum monthly salary of between N90,000 and N150,000.”

View the government's fliers detailing 10 things to know about the Power Force below:

Power Force initiative in Nigeria. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: UGC

Power Force opportunity

Source: UGC

The Power Force opportunity for Nigerians. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: UGC

President Bola Tinubu's administration introduces the Power Force opportunity for Nigerians. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

Source: UGC

For eligibility requirements and further programme details, applicants can visit pmi.com.ng.

Interested individuals can also submit their applications through the official portal at pmi.naptin.gov.ng.

Tinubu explains major NYSC reform changes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu unveiled major reforms to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after the Federal Executive Council's approval.

The report noted plans to extend the NYSC orientation camp from three to six weeks, with corps members receiving training in entrepreneurship, digital literacy, financial management, leadership and career readiness.

Source: Legit.ng