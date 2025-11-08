The African Union Commission has strongly defended Nigeria’s sovereignty and religious freedom following US threats of military action

In a firm statement, the AU urged diplomacy and cooperation over external interference

The move comes after President Donald Trump accused Nigeria of complicity in attacks against Christians and called for congressional investigation

The African Union Commission (AUC) has reaffirmed its strong support for Nigeria’s sovereignty, religious freedom, and constitutional governance following recent remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting possible military action against terrorist groups in the country.

In a press release issued on November 6 via its official X account, the AUC stressed the importance of diplomacy and constructive engagement, warning against external threats that could destabilise regional peace.

African Union defends Nigeria’s sovereignty amid US threats over Christian persecution claims. Photo credit: African Union/X

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria is a longstanding and valued member state of the African Union, playing a key role in regional stability, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping initiatives, and continental integration,” the commission stated.

AU urges respect for Nigeria’s internal affairs

The AUC depicted that any foreign involvement must respect Nigeria’s sovereign right to manage its internal affairs, including matters of security, religious freedom, and human rights.

“The AUC fully respects Nigeria’s sovereign right to manage its internal affairs, including security, religious freedom, and human rights, in line with its Constitution and international obligations,” the statement read.

Addressing concerns about alleged religious persecution, the commission reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to protecting freedom of belief.

“The commission supports Nigeria’s repeated affirmation that its Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and belief, and that the government rejects all forms of religious persecution,” it added.

AU calls for cooperation, not conflict

The AUC acknowledged the complex security challenges Nigeria faces, including violent extremism, banditry, communal clashes, and resource-based conflicts. It cautioned against framing these issues solely through a religious lens.

“Nigeria faces complex security challenges affecting citizens of all faiths,” the commission noted.

“The AUC rejects any narrative that weaponises religion or oversimplifies security challenges. Conflating all violence with a single religious-target narrative may hinder effective solutions and destabilise communities.”

The AU urged international partners, including the United States, to pursue diplomatic dialogue and collaborative efforts rather than unilateral military threats.

“The AUC urges external partners, including the United States, to engage Nigeria through diplomatic dialogue, intelligence sharing, and capacity-building partnerships, while respecting Nigerian sovereignty. Resorting to unilateral threats of military intervention could undermine continental peace, regional stability, and AU norms for peaceful conflict management,” the statement warned.

The commission concluded by expressing its readiness to assist Nigeria through peace and security mechanisms, strategic partnerships, and development programmes.

Trump threatens military action over Christian killings

On 1 November, President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare “options for possible military measures” against terrorist groups in Nigeria, citing the need to protect Christian communities.

“Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby designating Nigeria a ‘country of particular concern,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social last Friday.

He added that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening,” and pledged that his administration was “ready, willing, and able to protect our great Christian population around the world.”

Trump also called on members of Congress to investigate the situation, instructing Congressman Riley Moore, Chairman Tom Cole, and the House Appropriations Committee to report back to him.

Nigeria rejects allegations, reaffirms religious freedom

In response, the Nigerian government dismissed the allegations. President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed that Nigeria upholds religious freedom and protects the rights of all faiths.

Reacting from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called on Washington to act responsibly and in accordance with international law.

“We are closely monitoring this issue and call on all parties involved to strictly comply with international legal norms,” she said.

