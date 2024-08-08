Calvin Bassey parents, state of origin, age, net worth and siblings

Calvin Bassey is a Nigerian professional football player. He rose to prominence when he joined the English Premier League club Fulham as a left-back or centre-back. Besides his career success, fans are curious about his personal life, especially his family, net worth, and career progress. So, who are Calvin Bassey's parents?

Calvin Bassey looks on during the match between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. The player during the match between West Ham United and Fulham FC.

Calvin Bassy started his football career when he joined Leicester City's youth system at 15. The joined the Nigerian national team in 2022 for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Calvin likes to keep his personal and family life private. Despite staying out of the limelight, Cassy Bassey's parents have been instrumental in his football career.

Profile summary

Full name Calvin Chinedu Bassey Gender Male Date of birth 31 December 1999 Age 24 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Aosta, Italy Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian-Italian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Mother Ebere Bassey Etim Father Kingsley Ikena Ughelumba Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Rokeby School Profession Footballer Net worth £4.6 million–£5.9 million Instagram @cbassey

Who are Calvin Bassey's parents?

The professional footballer's parents are Kingsley Ikena Ughelumba and Ebere Bassey Etim. The Nigerian couple relocated from Nigeria to Italy, where they had children before migrating to London. However, the relationship did not work, and they parted ways when Calvin was young. According to Totori News, Ebere denied Kingsley access to his children after a misunderstanding. He said:

I had issues with the mum; out of wickedness, she denied me access to my children and changed my son's surname name to her maiden name. We went to court in London to have access to my children, but she vehemently opposed me seeing my children.

He continued to say that his sons last visited him in Italy in 2016. They took photos and have not been allowed to see them since. On the flip side, Calvin is very close to his mother. She once called him during an interview, and he stopped and picked up his mother's call. He said:

One sec, my mum's calling!

One fan commented on the video:

I love how he respected his mother and picked up her call despite being in an interview.

What is Calvin Bassey's age?

Five facts about Calvin Bassey.

The sports personality is 24 years old as of July 2024. He was born on 31 December 1999. Bassey's zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where is Calvin Bassey from in Nigeria?

The footballer was born in Italy and raised in England. His father, Kingsley, hails from Umunnamehi Ihiala, Anambra State, while his mother, Ebere, is from Oron, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian-Italian national of Igbo ethnicity. Calvin attended Rokeby School in London, an all-boys school that teaches IGSE.

Calvi Bassey's siblings

Calvin grew up alongside his three siblings, Matthew (Y.CB), Elvis, and Michael Bassey. Calvin Bassey's brother Y.CB is one of the best British rappers known for tracks like Ready for War and Love It. The drill rapper is also a member of the 7th gang.

In 2019, Y.CB was killled. Four members of his gang were jailed for 23 years the same year after they were found guilty of illegally possessing firearms.

Career

Calvin Bassey is a professional football player. He started playing at young teams when he was including the CrownPro Elite Football Academy and CM Futsal Academy. Speaking to newspaper in August 2022, he stated that he had decided to quit football. He said:

It was summer, and I didn't have a professional club. In those years, I played for amateur teams in London and played a lot of street football. I had already resigned myself that the opportunity would never come. I decided to focus even more on school and stopped playing football at a club until that summer when a message came from Leicester City. Finally, my dream of becoming a professional football player came closer.

In 2015, at 15, he joined Leicester City's youth system. He played for the club's under-18, UEFA Under-19, Under-21, and under-23 sides. In July 2020, he joined Scottish team Rangers on a free transfer. He made his professional debut on the team on 9 August 2020 and appeared in 65 games.

In July 2022, he was acquitted by Ajax, a team in the Dutch Eredivisie, for roughly £20 million. He later joined the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, in 2021 for the World Cup qualifications. Before joining the Super Eagles, he was eligible to join the Italian and English national teams but chose his ancestral country.

Calvin joined Fulham FC on a four-year contract on 28 July 2023. The transfer cost Fulham €21 million. Bassey scored his first goal for Fulham in the Premier League against Manchester United in February 2024. The team lost 1-2 in an away game.

Calvin Bassey's net worth

According to Salary Spot, GoalBall and other similar sources, the soccer player is alleged to be worth between £4,6 million to £5,9 million. The football makes money from his football career and has worked with various football clubs.

According to Spotrac news, Calvin Bassey's salary at Fulham FC is £45,000 per week and £2,340,000 per year.

Calvin Bassey's height and weight

The Nigerian footballer is 6 feet or 185 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 168 pounds, equivalent to 76 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Calvin Bassey? He is a Nigerian-Italian football professional player. Who are Calvin Bassey's parents? His parents are Kingsley Ikena Ughelumba and Ebere Bassey Etim. Is Calvin Bassey from Akwa Ibom? He was born in Aosta, Italy, and his father is from Umunnamehi, Ihiala, Anambra State. However, his mother is from Oron, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Who is Calvin Bassey's brother? His brother, English rapper Y. CB (Matthew Bassey), is a member of the UK drill group 7th. He also has two other brothers, Elvis and Michael Bassey. Is Calvin Bassey related to Shirley Bassey? The footballer is not associated with British singer-songwriter Shirley Bassey. However, they both have roots in Nigeria. How much does Calvin Bassey earn? According to Spotrac news, he is paid £45,000 per week and £2,340,000 per year at Fulham FC. How tall is Calvin Bassey? The Nigerian footballer is 6 feet or 185 centimetres tall.

Calvin Bassey is a Nigerian-Italian professional football player signed by Fulham FC and plays for the Nigerian National team. Calvin Bassey's parents are Kingsley Ikena Ughelumba and Ebere Bassey Etim. His parents parted ways when he was young, and his mother raised him and his three brothers in England.

