Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have surged to a new high amid supply shortages and rising costs

Industry experts warn that increasing prices threaten Nigeria's clean energy goals and food inflation

Urgent government intervention is needed to stabilise LPG supply and prevent further cost hikes for consumers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians are facing fresh pressure on household budgets as cooking gas prices continue to rise across major cities, with some consumers now paying as much as N2,000 per kilogram amid growing supply shortages and rising operational costs.

A market survey conducted on Monday, May 25, 2026, revealed significant increases in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, across parts of Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and other states.

Nigerians lament as cooking gas prices surge past N1,500 across Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest hikes have sparked concerns among consumers and industry stakeholders, many of whom fear that the situation could deteriorate further if urgent measures are not taken.

New prices emerge across major cities

The increase has been particularly noticeable in Lagos and surrounding areas, where residents report sharp jumps in prices within a matter of weeks.

In Ikorodu, Lagos, cooking gas now sells for about N1,800 per kilogram, compared to roughly N1,300 just a month ago. Consumers in the Afeeze Bus Stop area of Ogba are paying as much as N2,000 per kilogram, up from N1,500 three weeks earlier.

Other parts of Lagos have also recorded increases. Residents in Akoka, Yaba, purchase cooking gas for around N1,500 per kilogram, while consumers in Ojota pay approximately N1,400 per kilogram.

Outside Lagos, the trend remains the same. In the RCCG camp area of Mowe, Ogun State, cooking gas is selling for as much as N2,000 per kilogram. In Owerri, Imo State, consumers are paying about N1,500 per kilogram.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has not been spared. Residents in Lugbe reported buying cooking gas at N1,480 per kilogram, while those in Lokogoma paid around N1,600 per kilogram.

Marketers raise alarm over supply challenges

Industry operators have blamed the persistent increase on worsening supply shortages and escalating costs across the LPG value chain.

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) expressed concern over the current state of the market, warning that consumers nationwide are now paying well above N1,500 per kilogram for the product.

According to the association, marketers currently spend between N25.2 million and N26.2 million to purchase a 20-metric-tonne truckload of LPG, depending on location and logistics requirements.

NALPGAM said the rising cost and irregular supply of cooking gas are placing enormous pressure on households, food vendors, small businesses and low-income earners who depend on LPG for their daily cooking needs.

Threat to clean energy goals

The association warned that the crisis could reverse years of progress made in encouraging Nigerians to adopt cleaner cooking fuels instead of firewood, charcoal and kerosene.

Marketers also pointed to multiple challenges affecting the sector, including high depot prices, transportation difficulties, inadequate product availability and increasing operational expenses.

According to NALPGAM, failure to address these issues could worsen food inflation, force many LPG businesses to shut down, lead to job losses and undermine Nigeria’s clean energy ambitions.

Call for urgent government intervention

The association has called on the Federal Government and key industry stakeholders to urgently intervene and stabilise the market.

NALPGAM urged the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), NNPC Limited, domestic gas producers and terminal operators to work together to improve supply and reduce market pressures, according to a report by TheCable.

Among its recommendations are increased domestic gas allocation, improved product availability, transparent distribution systems, reduced importation and storage bottlenecks, and strategic measures aimed at stabilising prices.

Nigerians queue to buy cooking gas as scarcity rises nationwide, prices surge. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For millions of Nigerians already struggling with rising living costs, the hope is that swift action will prevent cooking gas prices from climbing even higher in the coming weeks.

Cooking gas price rises nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's cooking gas prices continued to trend upwards, increasing the current pressure on households already dealing with inflation, high food prices and soaring energy costs throughout the country.

Industry figures and market reviews indicate that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) now goes for above N1,500/kg in several cities from the previous average price of N1,300, and dealers warned of more rise if the supply situation remains critical.

Operators attribute the rise to supply squeeze in depots, high replacement cost, logistical hiccups, and foreign exchange pressure influencing importation and distribution of LPG.

Source: Legit.ng