Arsenal are reportedly furious internally after a leaked video showed Mikel Arteta boldly declaring they will be champions of Europe

The viral clip emerged just days before Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League final clash against PSG in Budapest

Fans on social media delivered mixed reactions, with some backing Arteta’s confidence while others mocked the statement ahead of the final

Arsenal have reportedly been left deeply frustrated after a private video involving manager Mikel Arteta leaked online ahead of their massive UEFA Champions League final showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.

The leaked footage, which quickly spread across social media before the original upload was deleted, captured the Arsenal boss confidently telling supporters: “On Saturday, we are going to be champions of Europe.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has boasted the Gunners will be crowned champions of Europe ahead of their clash vs PSG. Photo by Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

While many Arsenal fans viewed the statement as a passionate motivational message from a manager fully confident in his squad, there are growing concerns inside the club that the clip could hand PSG additional motivation before the biggest game of the season.

The timing of the leak has only intensified tensions, especially with Arsenal already riding the emotional wave of their recent Premier League title triumph.

Arsenal fear viral clip could motivate PSG

According to reports from The Touchline, Arsenal’s hierarchy believe Arteta did nothing wrong by making the statement during what was described as a private event.

Arsenal management are reportedly unhappy after the Mikel Arteta video leaked online. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

However, there is concern that the footage becoming public could create unnecessary pressure ahead of the final in Budapest.

Within the club, fears reportedly exist that PSG players and staff will use the clip as fuel before stepping onto the pitch for the highly anticipated encounter.

Arsenal recently secured their first Premier League title in 22 years following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, GOAL reports.

The celebrations were emotional as Arteta finally delivered the trophy supporters had waited decades to see again.

Despite the celebrations, Arteta has remained focused on ensuring his players do not lose concentration before the Champions League final.

The Spaniard reportedly believes Arsenal are carrying massive momentum into the clash and wants his squad to finish the campaign by achieving one of the greatest moments in the club’s history.

Arteta targets historic European glory

While winning the Premier League already cemented Arteta’s place in Arsenal folklore, the Champions League remains the one major trophy missing from the club’s cabinet.

Arsenal have never won Europe’s biggest club competition, making Saturday’s final against PSG an opportunity to create history forever remembered by supporters.

Arteta, who previously guided Arsenal to FA Cup success in 2020 during his debut season, has spent several years rebuilding the squad after repeated disappointments and near-misses.

Now, after finally ending Arsenal’s long wait for the Premier League title, the manager believes the team has the mentality and confidence needed to conquer Europe.

The leaked statement has only added another layer of drama and pressure to what was already one of the biggest matches in Arsenal’s modern history.

Fans react as social media explodes

Following the leak, football fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from support and confidence to outright mockery.

Caca MUFC posted:

"Scenes when PSG goes 2 up in first half in that final. This clip will be the most used video in football banter history😂"

Kesy posted:

"We all know arsenal will be crowned kings of Europe on Saturday."

Arsenal_Megafan reacted:

"Did he lie????? Come Saturday arsenal will be crown champions of Europe, let that sink in."

Ifeanyi posted:

"Tell me this is a joke? 😭😂 psg are in heat to beat you irrespective of this video or not."

Diana reacted:

"no need to be upset, you won’t be champions of Europe."

Smodo Lee posted:

"Arsenal treating a leaked motivational speech like a national security issue 😭 Meanwhile PSG players are definitely watching that clip before kickoff now."

With emotions already running high ahead of the final, the viral clip has now become one of the biggest talking points in football as Arsenal prepare for what could be the most important night in the club’s history.

Why two Arsenal players were denied EPL medals

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League title celebrations sparked confusion among supporters after two players were noticeably denied medals during the official trophy presentation.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted an unusual moment during the medal ceremony involving youngsters Marli Salmon and Tommy Setford.

Source: Legit.ng