Some Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the conclusion of their doctorate studies at Babcock University

The PhD holders shared their different stories and gave insight into their thesis topics and defence at the institution

Legit.ng has compiled the experiences of three recent PhD degree graduates who came online to celebrate their achievement

Following the conclusion of their thesis defence, some fresh PhD graduates took to social media to celebrate their achievements.

The PhD holders from Babcock University shared insights into their thesis topics and their inspiring academic journeys.

3 people who bagged PhD from Babcock University share their experience and thesis topics. Photo: LinkedIn/Uzzibi I., Facebook/ Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi, Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye

Source: UGC

In his article, Legit.ng puts the spotlight on three Babcock PhD degree graduates who shared their experiences online.

1. Lady bags PhD degree at 26

A Nigerian lady, Uzzibi Methuselah, narrated her academic journey as she finally bagged a PhD at 26 from Babcock University.

She shared how she dreamt about having a PhD when she graduated from secondary school in 2015.

On her LinkedIn page, she said she dreamt of having a PhD when she was 15.

Part of her post read:

“At 15, I Dreamed It. At 26, I Did It. Today, I completed the earliest long-term goal I can remember setting for myself. I defended my PhD thesis titled “Boko Haram Deradicalization and Human Security in Northeast Nigeria” and was declared a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science with a specialization in Defense and Strategic Studies.

“I remember sitting in an exam hall at 15, after finishing my last WASSCE paper, thinking about where I wanted to be in the next 10 years. One of the clearest things I wanted was a PhD. I have slogged and slaved to achieve this goal and, well, 11 years later, I can finally say I’ve completed my PhD. “

2. Man with 3 master's bags PhD degree

A Nigerian man who has three master's degrees, Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, bagged a PhD from Babcock University.

He celebrated as he bagged a PhD degree from the private university, following his thesis defence.

On his Facebook page, Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye explained his academic journey and thesis topic.

In his words:

"Yesterday, 22nd May 2026, I successfully defended my PhD thesis at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria.

“My thesis, titled “Budgetary Allocation and Performance of Service Delivery in Lagos State, Nigeria,” empirically examined how fiscal policy and government expenditure translated into improvements in healthcare, agriculture, housing, and educational infrastructure in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub and one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most densely populated cities."

3. Lady in her 20s bags PhD degree

A Nigerian lady, Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi, celebrated as she finally bagged a PHD degree from Babcock University.

She earned a PhD in Mass Communication before her late 20s and shared details about her impressive academic journey.

A Babcock University PhD holder shares her experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi

Source: UGC

On her LinkedIn page, the excited lady shared how she bagged three degrees in 11 years, all from Babcock University.

Her words:

"It is officially done. On Wednesday, 20th May, 2026, I successfully defended my PhD thesis (Viva Voce) in the Department of Mass Communication, Babcock University!

"Looking back, it feels surreal. Finishing a PhD is a mountain on its own, but hitting this milestone and achieving the highest level of education before even reaching my late 20s is a literal dream come true. God truly outdid Himself with this one."

She added:

"To my lecturers, family, sister, friends, and everyone who held me up in prayer and support through the tears, the sleepless nights, and the triumphs, this victory is ours.

"11 years, 3 degrees, 1 great University, and now... a whole Doctorate. Dr. Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng