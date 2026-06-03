Poland star Nicola Zalewski has highlighted two key areas where the Super Eagles are strong, regardless of the players

Nigeria will be without Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman for the Poland and Portugal international friendlies

Poland approach the match hoping to right the wrongs of their 2-0 loss to Ukraine in their first friendly game

Poland star Nicola Zalewski has highlighted two key strengths of the Super Eagles ahead of the international friendly between the two nations.

Nigeria and Poland will face off at the 58,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2026, at 7:45 PM Nigerian time.

Nicola Zalewski highlights Super Eagles' key strengths. Photo by Mikolaj Barnabell.

Source: Getty Images

Poland are coming into the match off the back of a 2-0 loss to Ukraine in their first friendly, while Nigeria defeated Jamaica to win the 2026 Unity Cup.

The Super Eagles have two notable absentees, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who will be a big miss in the high-profile matches.

The Poles have not reported any major absence, with Robert Lewandowski expected to lead the team as he eyes his 90th international goal.

Zalewski highlights Super Eagles' strength

Atalanta star Nicola Zalewski, who played with Lookman during the winger’s time in Italy, has admitted that his absence does not make Nigeria a less difficult match.

Zalewski acknowledged the absence of Lookman and Osimhen, but highlighted two key strengths that make the Super Eagles dangerous regardless.

”I am aware that Lookman and Osimhen are not here, but I still believe Nigeria is a very, very good team,” Zalewski said during the pre-match conference.

“They are physically strong and very, very fast. We have to be careful, as I expect this to be a demanding match.”

The versatile player reiterated the thoughts of his teammate Jakub Kaminski, who said that Poland are out to correct their mistakes from the loss to Ukraine.

“Against Ukraine, we didn’t perform as well as we wanted. We had opportunities to score early on, but we didn’t capitalise. Tomorrow, we need to show that we can win these types of games,” he added.

Super Eagles’ camp in Warsaw opened with 18 players and was at 20 players for the final training session after the arrival of Calvin Bassey.

Calvin Bassey joins Super Eagles squad ahead of Poland clash. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

The Fulham defender’s arrival boosted Chelle’s options, and the manager reiterated that he is trying to build a winning mentality regardless of personnel.

“Now, we have a team, and we are preparing to go out there and win. Winning is the mentality that we are trying to create in the team, in the players. We will go for a win on Wednesday,” Chelle told NFF.

The team will have a seven-day preparation before their final match in the window against Portugal on June 10, with the venue still to be announced.

Where to watch Poland vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Poland for the Nigerian audience across TV stations and multiple streaming platforms.

The match, which is a full FIFA game, will be available on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv as well as their streaming platforms.

Source: Legit.ng