The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has outlined a pathway allowing crime victims with U nonimmigrant status to apply for permanent residency

Applicants must have lived continuously in the United States for at least three years after being admitted on a U-1 visa before they can file

Qualifying family members of U-1 nonimmigrants, including spouses, children, parents, and siblings, may also be eligible under related visa categories

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published detailed guidance explaining how victims of certain crimes who hold U nonimmigrant status can apply to become lawful permanent residents through a Green Card.

The U-1 nonimmigrant status was created specifically for individuals who have suffered substantial physical or mental abuse as a result of criminal activity and who have cooperated, or are willing to cooperate, with law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of that crime.

US government explains the conditions for crime victims to apply for Green Card. Photo: Daniel Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Who Qualifies for the Green Card Pathway

To be considered eligible, an applicant must currently hold U-1 nonimmigrant status at the time of filing and must have been lawfully admitted in that status.

One of the most significant requirements is a minimum of three consecutive years of physical presence in the United States since admission as a U-1 nonimmigrant. This period of continuous presence must be maintained not just at the time of filing, but up until USCIS decides on the application.

Applicants must also demonstrate that they have not unreasonably refused to assist authorities in the criminal investigation or prosecution from the point of their initial admission. Additionally, the applicant's continued presence in the country must be justified on humanitarian grounds, in the interest of family unity, or as serving the public interest.

Certain grounds of inadmissibility apply, particularly under section 212(a)(3)(E) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which can disqualify an applicant regardless of their other circumstances.

Family Members Also Covered

The pathway is not limited to the primary victim alone. Qualifying family members of U-1 nonimmigrants may be granted related status, with spouses falling under U-2, children under U-3, parents under U-4, and siblings under U-5 nonimmigrant classifications.

These family members may also pursue their own adjustment of status through the same legal framework.

Those who meet the eligibility requirements and are currently residing in the United States can file Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, to begin the process.

USCIS advises all prospective applicants to read the form's accompanying instructions carefully before submitting.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng