2026 FIFA World Cup: Play-Off Teams, Draws and Schedules As Nigeria Misses Out

Nigeria looks set to miss out on the 2026 World Cup after FIFA rejected the appeal over DR Congo’s eligibility

The final six World Cup spots will be decided when the Intercontinental play-offs and UEFA paths are decided

The playoff matches will kick off on March 26, with key fixtures in Mexico and Europe

Nigeria’s hopes of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have ended after FIFA confirmed that the Democratic Republic of Congo will represent Africa in the intercontinental play-off tournament.

The Super Eagles, who lost to DR Congo in November 2025, had filed a complaint regarding the use of ineligible players, but FIFA dismissed the appeal, closing the door on Nigeria’s qualification.

Nigeria's hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup has been dashed after FIFA rejected their appeal regarding DR Congo's player eligibility claims. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

As a result, Nigeria will miss a second consecutive World Cup, having also failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the final six World Cup spots are set to be decided through both intercontinental and European play-offs, with single-leg knockout fixtures creating high-stakes matches for teams across continents.

All set for the Intercontinental Play-Off tournament

The intercontinental play-offs will take place in Mexico, hosted across Guadalajara and Monterrey.

As seen on FIFA's official website, six countries that include Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname will compete for two final World Cup slots.

The tournament is split into two pathways:

Pathway 1

Semi-final (March 27): New Caledonia vs Jamaica

Final (March 31): DR Congo vs Winner of New Caledonia/Jamaica

Pathway 2

Semi-final (March 26): Bolivia vs Suriname

Final (April 1): Iraq vs the winner of Bolivia/Suriname

The winners will then be slotted into the World Cup groups as Pathway 1’s winner joins Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia, while Pathway 2’s winner is placed in Group I with France, Senegal, and Norway.

This format provides a final opportunity for nations across continents to secure a place at the expanded 48-team tournament, with the top two teams from the intercontinental event earning the final slots.

European Play-Offs (UEFA)

In Europe, 16 teams remain in contention for four World Cup spots through knockout paths labelled A to D, beIN Sports reports.

The final six tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided between March 26 and April 1. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

Each path consists of single-leg semi-finals and finals, meaning teams must win twice to qualify.

Participating Teams:

Group runners-up: Slovakia, Kosovo, Denmark, Ukraine, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Wales, Albania, and Czech Republic.

UEFA Nations League qualifiers: Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland.

Sample Paths:

Path A – Semi-finals: Italy vs Northern Ireland, Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina; Final: March 31

Path B – Semi-finals: Ukraine vs Sweden and Poland vs Albania; Final: March 31.

Path C – Semi-finals: Türkiye vs Romania, Slovakia vs Kosovo; Final: March 31.

Path D – Semi-finals: Denmark vs North Macedonia, Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland; Final: March 31.

Once completed, winners are placed into groups for the World Cup: Path A winner to Group B, Path B winner to Group E, Path C winner to Group C, and Path D winner to Group A.

As teams battle for the final spots, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the qualification process ahead of the historic 48-team 2026 World Cup.

March 26 to April 1 will be a decisive period for World Cup qualification.

While Nigeria’s journey seems to have ended, the play-offs will showcase dramatic knockout football, offering suspense for fans of participating teams around the globe.

DR Congo shares World Cup play-off update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DR Congo has shared an update on their preparations for the 2026 World Cup playoff after FIFA dismissed Nigeria's case.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre has announced his squad for the crucial play-offs, and it includes some of the players Nigeria protested, including Axel Tuanzebe.

Source: Legit.ng