Jayden Adams' death has left South African football in mourning as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his passing

Several footballers from different generations also died after ending their own lives, leaving lasting scars on clubs, teammates and supporters

Many of these tragedies later sparked wider conversations about mental health and emotional wellbeing in football

The football world is still coming to terms with the death of South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25 just weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of his death, although police have opened an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

South African midfielder star Jayden Adams reportedly took his life after a battle with depression. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

As investigations continue, tributes have poured in from teammates, clubs, fans and public figures across South Africa, The Economic Times reports.

Adams' passing has also renewed discussions around the emotional pressures professional footballers can face away from the spotlight.

Over the years, a number of players from different countries also died after ending their own lives, leaving behind heartbreaking stories that continue to resonate throughout the sport.

7 footballers who took their own lives

Here, Legit.ng looks at seven footballers whose lives ended tragically before the death of Jayden Adams.

1. Dale Roberts (1986-2010)

English goalkeeper Dale Roberts was regarded as one of the brightest talents outside the Football League during his playing days.

After developing at Sunderland and Middlesbrough, he signed professionally with Nottingham Forest before gaining valuable experience during loan spells at Eastwood Town, Alfreton Town and Rushden & Diamonds.

His impressive displays earned him an England C call-up, where he was voted the national team's Player of the Season.

In September 2010, Roberts made what would become his final appearance for England C against Wales.

Just weeks later, he died at the age of 24 after ending his own life at his home.

Reports at the time linked the tragedy to a combination of injury struggles and intense personal difficulties that had become public.

Rushden & Diamonds later retired the goalkeeper's No. 1 shirt in his honour.

2. Robert Enke (1977-2009)

Robert Enke built an outstanding career that took him from Germany to Portugal, Spain and Turkey before returning home to become one of the Bundesliga's finest goalkeepers.

He represented clubs including Borussia Mönchengladbach, Benfica, Barcelona, Fenerbahçe and Tenerife before establishing himself as Hannover 96's first-choice goalkeeper.

Enke also earned international recognition with Germany and was widely respected for his calm presence between the posts.

In November 2009, he died after stepping in front of a train.

His widow later revealed that Enke had battled depression for years, particularly following the heartbreaking death of the couple's young daughter, Lara, in 2006. His story became one of football's most powerful reminders of the importance of mental health support.

3. Alan Davies (1961-1992)

Alan Davies began his professional career with Manchester United before later playing for Newcastle United, Charlton Athletic, Carlisle United and Swansea City.

Although injuries prevented him from fully fulfilling his potential, Davies remained a respected figure wherever he played.

In February 1992, the former Welsh international was found dead inside his car in South Wales after carbon monoxide poisoning.

He was 30 years old.

Months later, Manchester United and Swansea City honoured his memory with a testimonial match attended by former teammates and supporters.

4. Gary Speed (1969-2011)

Few footballers enjoyed a career as distinguished as Gary Speed.

The Welsh midfielder played for Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United, becoming the first player to reach 500 Premier League appearances.

He also won 85 international caps for Wales before later becoming the country's national team manager.

In November 2011, Speed was found dead at his home aged 42, BBC Sport confirmed.

The news stunned the football community, with tributes arriving from players, managers, supporters and political leaders. Welsh flags flew at half-mast, while several footballers admitted they were too devastated to play after hearing the news.

5. Carlos José Castilho (1927-1987)

Brazilian goalkeeper Carlos José Castilho remains one of Fluminense's greatest-ever players.

He spent almost two decades with the Rio de Janeiro club, making hundreds of appearances and becoming famous for spectacular saves and remarkable consistency.

Castilho also represented Brazil at four FIFA World Cups between 1950 and 1962, although he featured in only three matches.

Following retirement, he worked as a coach across Brazilian football.

In February 1987, Castilho died after jumping from his apartment building. Reports at the time stated he had been struggling with depression while also trying to repair his marriage.

He was 59.

6. Hughie Gallacher (1903-1957)

Hughie Gallacher remains one of Scotland's greatest goalscorers.

The legendary striker scored 463 goals in 624 senior matches and maintained an extraordinary international record of 23 goals in just 20 appearances for Scotland.

He starred for Newcastle United and Chelsea while also captaining Scotland during one of the nation's most successful eras.

Away from football, Gallacher faced significant personal difficulties, including financial problems and family disputes.

In June 1957, he died after stepping in front of a train. He was 54 years old.

A handwritten note discovered afterwards expressed regret over his actions.

7. Hughie Ferguson (1898-1930)

Hughie Ferguson was among Scotland's most prolific centre-forwards during the early decades of the 20th century.

He scored 285 league goals for Motherwell before enjoying success with Cardiff City, where he won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

However, injuries and declining form during his later years affected both his career and emotional wellbeing.

After returning to Scotland with Dundee, Ferguson struggled to regain his best form.

In January 1930, the 31-year-old died after ending his own life through carbon monoxide poisoning, bringing a premature end to one of Scottish football's finest goalscoring careers.

Jayden Adams' death renews focus on player wellbeing

While the circumstances surrounding Jayden Adams' death remain under police investigation, his passing has reopened conversations about the emotional challenges many athletes experience away from the football pitch.

Modern football places enormous demands on players, from public scrutiny and career uncertainty to injuries and personal struggles. In recent years, clubs, football associations and player unions have invested more heavily in mental health services, counselling and welfare programmes aimed at ensuring footballers receive support before reaching a crisis.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, reaching out to a trusted friend, family member, or a qualified mental health professional can make a meaningful difference. Support is available, and seeking help is a sign of strength.

Jayden Adams final message before death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the tragic death of South Africa international Jayden Adams, a midfielder who represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a heartbreaking revelation, Adams confided to his father just hours before his death that he "can't take it anymore," highlighting the emotional turmoil he faced in his final moments.

Source: Legit.ng