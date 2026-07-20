Argentina Football Association President Chiqui Tapia posted a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi after the World Cup final

Messi, 39, guided Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final before losing to Spain in New Jersey

Messi has not yet confirmed whether he will represent Argentina again, with the 2028 Copa America on the horizon

Argentina Football Association (AFA) President Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia has paid tribute to Lionel Messi following the FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.

Ferran Torres scored in the 116th minute to give Spain the victory after La Roja dominated the match against 10-man Argentina after Enzo Fernandez’s red card.

AFA President Chiqui Tapia and Lionel Messi after World Cup loss to Spain. Photo by Maurice van Steen/ANP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by FIFA, the defeat to Spain denied Messi a second world title and may have brought the curtain down on one of football's most celebrated international careers.

Tapia sends message to Messi

Tapia posted the emotional message on his Instagram page after the Argentine national team, captained by Messi, fell to a one-sided loss that ended their campaign at the 2026 tournament.

“A story that becomes eternal. There aren't enough words in the dictionary to thank you for everything you've given us, captain. For your football, for your unbreakable leadership on and off the pitch, and for teaching an entire nation to dream and to fight with its heart in its hands until the very last second,” Tapia wrote.

"Thank you for every moment of joy you etched into our souls, for every tear of pride, and for carrying our flag to the highest stage on Earth. You're eternal, Leo. You're a giant. You made this the happiest country in the world, and this home, your home, will love you forever.”

The tribute has intensified speculation about whether Messi, who turned 39 this year, has played his last game in the blue and white of Argentina. The attacker is yet to make any public declaration about his international future.

His club contract at Inter Miami runs until 2028, the same year South America hosts the next Copa America, leaving a window for one final tournament appearance should he choose to continue. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Scaloni provides update on Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Scaloni provided an update on Messi’s international future after the 2026 FIFA World Cup loss to Spain.

Scaloni claimed that he has not spoken to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, but only he can decide when to stop, and everybody will support him.

Source: Legit.ng