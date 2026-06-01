Poland star Jakub Kaminski has sent a message to the Super Eagles ahead of the friendly match

Nigeria and Poland will face off in Warsaw on June 3, 2026, as part of the FIFA window matches

Both teams are heading into it with different fates in their last games: Nigeria won, and Poland lost

Poland international Jakub Kaminski has sent a message to Nigeria's Super Eagles ahead of the friendly match between the two nations.

The Super Eagles will face Poland and Portugal during the June international window, after their involvement in the 2026 Unity Cup in London.

Jakub Kaminski sends message to Nigeria ahead of June friendly. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, Nigeria and Poland will face off at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in the country’s capital, Warsaw, on June 3, 2026.

Nigeria took part in and won the 2026 Unity Cup before the match, beating Zimbabwe in the semi-final before defeating Jamaica in the final.

The Polish national team heads into the match off the back of a 2-0 loss to Ukraine in their first match of the FIFA-approved international window.

Kaminski sends message to Nigeria

Polish winger Jakub Kaminski has reflected on their loss to Ukraine, admitting that his team could have done better, but the introduction of new players affected cohesion.

“There were pluses, there were minuses, we could have behaved better. Some of the players were playing together for the first time, and it's normal that sometimes there was a lack of automaticity,” he said via SportoweFakty.

The Bundesliga star added that they look forward to the match against Nigeria to build on some of the lessons learned during the loss to Ukraine.

“We still have the match against Nigeria, and we'll definitely improve the elements that weren't working today,” he added.

The match against Nigeria would not be easy for the Poles as the Super Eagles are coming off a positive run of matches heading into the game.

However, the absence of star players Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen could prove detrimental for Eric Chelle’s sides against the Europeans.

Both players were named in the squad, but for different personal reasons have been excused by the coach. New star Femi Azeez will also not be released by his club, Millwall.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman set to to miss Poland vs Nigeria. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Regardless, Chelle will field a strong team as promised, as the result of the match would count towards Nigeria’s status on the FIFA ranking.

Poland and Nigeria are in the same boat as they failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Poland lost to Graham Potter’s Sweden in the European playoff, while Nigeria lost to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the African playoff.

Lewandowski sends message to Nigeria

Legit.n g previously reported that Robert Lewandowski sent a message to Nigeria, confirming his participation in the June international friendly.

The former Barcelona striker, who had earlier hinted at his retirement after his country failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, returned to the squad.

Source: Legit.ng