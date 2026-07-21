Lamine Yamal has revealed what Lionel Messi said to him after Spain beat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The two Barcelona legends shared an emotional embrace on the pitch at MetLife Stadium after the final whistle

Yamal, who wears Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey at Barcelona, described the message as worth as much as his gold medal

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has broken his silence on what Lionel Messi whispered to him during an emotional exchange on the pitch after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after Ferran Torres scored the only goal in extra time, handing La Roja the title and ending Argentina's bid to retain the trophy under coach Lionel Scaloni.

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has disclosed what Argentina captain Lionel Messi told him after the two sides met in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

In the moments that followed, images of a dejected Messi sitting on the pitch quickly spread across social media.

It was Yamal who walked over to the 39-year-old to offer his respects, and the embrace between the two men stopped the football world in its tracks.

Yamal shares Messi's words of wisdom

Speaking after the match, Yamal acknowledged Messi as football's greatest player ever and someone he has always looked up to, Indulge Express reports.

"He's the greatest player in history and someone I've always looked up to. After the match, I wanted to show him my respect.

"He told me to keep following my path and that the future belongs to our generation. Those words are worth as much as the gold medal hanging around my neck."

The moment carried layers of meaning well beyond the result, as 19 years ago, Messi was photographed holding Yamal as an infant.

On Sunday, those roles were reversed in the most symbolic sense as a 20-year-old Yamal was celebrating a World Cup win while consoling the legend who first held him as a baby.

Messi passes the baton to Yamal

Both players rose through Barcelona's La Masia academy, and Yamal currently wears the No. 10 jersey at the club, the same shirt number Messi made iconic during his years at Camp Nou, Sporting Sun reports.

Many supporters and football observers regard the young Spaniard as the natural heir to Messi's legacy at Barcelona, given his exceptional talent and similar style of play.

Messi had an impressive run at this year's World Cup with Argentina, but a flat performance in the final ended his hopes of lifting the trophy for a second time.

The image of him sitting motionless on the pitch before Yamal approached him captured the weight of that moment for fans around the world.

The viral exchange has since dominated football conversations globally, with supporters describing it as one of the most memorable scenes of the entire tournament.

Messi breaks silence after World Cup final defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Messi's emotional response following Argentina's devastating loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

As tears streamed down his face, Messi acknowledged Spain's superior performance while expressing heartfelt gratitude towards his teammates and the Argentine nation.

Source: Legit.ng