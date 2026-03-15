Paul Onuachu scored in eight consecutive Super Lig matches, matching a feat last achieved in 2011

The Super Eagles forward has now scored 21 league goals this season, closing in on club records for foreign players

Trabzonspor’s 1-0 win was dedicated to late assistant coach Orhan Kaynak, who passed away earlier this week

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu continued his remarkable form as Trabzonspor edged past Caykur Rizespor 1-0 in the Super Lig on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The Nigerian forward’s decisive goal came early in the second half, showing why he has become an instrumental figure in Trabzonspor’s attack this season.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu continued his brilliant scoring run as Trabzonspor beat Caykur Rizespor 1-0 in the Super Lig. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The goal not only secured all three points for Trabzonspor but also marked another milestone in a sensational campaign for the 31-year-old Nigerian striker.

Onuachu now has 23 goals and two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions and is also the leading goalscorer in the Turkish Super Lig this season with 21 goals. per Transfermarkt.

The match was tightly contested in the first half, with Trabzonspor searching for a breakthrough.

Just six minutes after the restart, Oleksandr Zubkov delivered a precise cut-back into the penalty area.

Onuachu reacted instantly, finishing from close range to give his team the lead. That single goal proved enough to claim three crucial points and maintain Trabzonspor’s momentum in the league.

The victory extended Onuachu’s incredible scoring run, which has seen him net against Kasımpasa, Antalyaspor, Samsunspor, Fenerbahçe, Gaziantep, Fatih Karagumruk, and Kayserispor.

The Nigerian forward’s consistency has become a defining feature of Trabzonspor’s attack this season.

Onauchu breaking records and chasing milestones

By scoring in eight consecutive league games, Onuachu equalled a record last set by Burak Yılmaz for Trabzonspor in 2011, Afrik-Foot reports.

Beyond that, the Nigerian striker is now closing in on another historic milestone. The record for the most league goals in a single Süper Lig season by a foreign player for Trabzonspor is 25, set by Arveladze in 1995/96.

With his current form, Onuachu is well-positioned to challenge that benchmark before the season ends.

His total of 21 league goals puts him firmly among the top scorers in Turkey this season, reinforcing his reputation as one of the Super Lig’s most prolific forwards.

Onauchu dedicates victory to late coach

The win was emotionally charged, with Onuachu dedicating the result to Trabzonspor assistant coach Orhan Kaynak, who passed away earlier in the week.

Paul Onauchu dedicated his goal to late Trabzonspor coach Orhan Kaynak. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker emphasised that the team’s effort on the pitch was in honour of their late coach, adding an emotional layer to the victory.

Trabzonspor now turns their focus to their next league match at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, where they will face Eyupspor.

Onuachu’s continued scoring form will be central to Trabzonspor’s ambitions in the coming weeks, as he aims to secure both team success and personal milestones in what has already been a standout season.

Nigerians roast Onauchu after social media outburst

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Onuachu sparked reactions on social media following his comments after another explosive display in the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig.

In a viral post on X, the 31-year-old distanced himself from paying hype men or bloggers to promote him. The Trabzonspor striker insisted that his performances and goals would speak for him, not paid media.

Source: Legit.ng