Wilfred Ndidi has responded after Jamie Vardy claimed he used "juju cream" during their Leicester City days

The Super Eagles midfielder explained the product was a common natural substance from West Africa

Ndidi also revealed he and Kelechi Iheanacho enjoyed teasing their former teammate about the cream

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed suggestions that he relied on a mysterious "juju cream" from a Nigerian witch doctor after former Leicester City teammate Jamie Vardy made the claim on his new podcast.

The comments, which quickly gained traction on social media, followed Vardy's recollection of his time alongside Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City, where he alleged the Nigerian duo regularly used a special cream whenever they suffered injuries.

Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy battle for possession with Eric Bailly during the EPL match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in 2017. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Ndidi has now offered his own version of events, insisting the product was nothing more than traditional shea butter.

Ndidi explains the 'juju cream'

Speaking on Jamie Vardy's Having A Party podcast, the former England striker recalled that Ndidi and Iheanacho would briefly travel to Nigeria before returning with what they described as "juju cream."

"They used to get injured, just little knocks, then they'd go back to Nigeria for one day literally, come back, and then they've got a nice big tub of juju cream.

"That was the only thing that the masseuses were allowed to massage on the injured areas. They used to tell us that they used to get it from a Nigerian witch doctor."

Watch the video here:

The remarks sparked widespread reactions online, with many fans debating whether the pair truly relied on traditional remedies.

Ndidi, however, posted a video on social media showing the cream and explained that it was simply shea butter, a natural product commonly used across West Africa for skincare and muscle relief.

The Beşiktaş midfielder added that he and Iheanacho often joked with Vardy and other teammates by pretending the cream possessed special powers.

According to Ndidi, they even encouraged the striker to try it, claiming it would help him score more goals, although Vardy always declined.

Watch the video here:

According to Healthline, shea butter, extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, is widely used in Nigeria as a moisturiser, massage balm and traditional remedy for sore muscles, making it a familiar household product rather than anything mystical.

Ndidi pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after World Cup exit

Legit.ng previously reported that Ndidi publicly acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended with a Round of 16 defeat to Spain.

The Nigerian midfielder shared a brief message on his X account in honour of the Portuguese icon, joining football stars around the world in recognising Ronaldo's remarkable legacy despite the disappointing exit from the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng