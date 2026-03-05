Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli is preparing to offer Paul Onuachu an €8 million annual salary to leave Turkey

The Super Eagles forward has scored 18 goals in 21 league games for Trabzonspor, attracting Al Ahli’s interest

Onuachu has been key for Nigeria, helping the Super Eagles win silver and bronze at the 2023 and 2025 AFCON tournaments

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu is reportedly attracting major interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Nigerian forward's performances have reignited memories of his time in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League with Genk, where he established himself as one of Europe’s most clinical strikers.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Onuachu has been in sensational form for Turkish side Trabzonspor this season, scoring 18 goals and providing two assists in just 21 league appearances.

The 32-year-old forward’s current form in Turkey has not gone unnoticed, and Al Ahli sees the Nigerian forward as the ideal man to lead their attack, particularly as they brace for the possible departure of star striker Ivan Toney.

Onaucu receives massive offer from Al Ahli

The primary driver of Al Ahli’s interest in Onauchu appears to be financial.

Reports from Turkish outlet NTV Spor indicate the Saudi club is prepared to offer the Super Eagles forward an annual salary of €8 million (approximately ₦13 billion), potentially quadrupling his current earnings at Trabzonspor.

For a 32-year-old forward approaching the latter stages of his career, such a contract represents a life-changing opportunity.

The move would not only secure Onauchu’s financial stability but also provide a high-profile platform in the ambitious Saudi Pro League.

Trabzonspor are expected to demand a transfer fee of around €10 million, a figure Al Ahli can easily meet, making a potential deal highly feasible.

While Onuachu has found success in Turkey, the combination of a record salary and a new challenge in Saudi Arabia may prove too tempting to resist.

Clubs across Europe have taken notice, but Al Ahli’s willingness to invest heavily gives them an edge in negotiations.

A look at Onauchu’s impact

Beyond club football, Onuachu has been a vital asset for the Super Eagles.

The 32-year-old forward featured in Nigeria’s squads for the 2023 and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Super Eagles secure silver and bronze medals, respectively.

His ability to score crucial goals on both domestic and international stages underscores why he is such a sought-after striker.

At Trabzonspor, Onuachu has been instrumental in the team climbing to third place in the Süper Lig, as they push to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Al Ahli are betting on that same lethal finishing ability to replace Ivan Toney who has been tipped to leave in the summer.

