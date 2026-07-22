President Bola Tinubu approved a new Army battalion for Kwara State, with Kwara governor AbdulRazaq announcing the development on Tuesday

The battalion will be based in Omu Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area, to boost military operations in the state

The approval follows renewed insecurity concerns in parts of Kwara, including repeated bandit attacks reported in Babanla community

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the creation of a new Nigerian Army battalion in Kwara State, a move aimed at combating banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes that have unsettled parts of the state.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq announced the development in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola. The governor described the federal approval as a clear sign of the government's willingness to address Kwara's growing security challenges head-on.

President Bola Tinubu approves the creation of an Army Battalion for Kwara Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The new battalion will be based in Omu Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area, and is expected to strengthen troop presence and support military operations across vulnerable communities in the state.

AbdulRazaq thanks Tinubu and army chief

The governor expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for approving the military formation, saying it would reinforce ongoing counterterrorism and anti-kidnapping efforts. He also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for how quickly the request was processed, and acknowledged the Office of the National Security Adviser alongside other security agencies for their continued work in tackling violent crime.

AbdulRazaq added that security agencies are already conducting coordinated operations to rescue kidnap victims and clear criminal elements from forests within the state.

Security concerns in Kwara

The approval comes at a time of heightened anxiety over insecurity in several parts of Kwara. Residents of Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area have raised repeated alarms over bandit attacks, drawing attention to the vulnerability of rural communities in the state.

The establishment of the new battalion is expected to ease some of those concerns by bringing military assets closer to affected areas and improving response times during incidents.

Currently, Kwara is one of the states in Nigeria confronted with the menace of insecurity in the country. On February 4, 2026, there was a mass abduction in the Kaiama local government area of the state. In the first half of the year, the state has experienced significant kidnappings in the Ekiti and Edu local government areas of the state.

President Bola Tinubu takes fresh action on insecurity in Kwara Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Presidency defends Tinubu on Obi's attacks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency disclosed that the NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was ignorant about the power-generating capacity of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the claim while responding to Obi's criticism of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Onanuga, the problem of Nigeria's electricity is not a shortage of gas, while disclosing the actual headache of Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng