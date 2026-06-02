The Super Eagles of Nigeria will start their second phase of friendly matches during this international window

Nigeria will face Poland and Portugal in international friendlies during the FIFA-approved June break

Super Eagles participated in and won the 2026 Unity Cup in London after beating Zimbabwe and Jamaica

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will start the second phase of their friendly matches during the international window with games against Poland and Portugal.

Nigeria, in May, participated in the 2026 Unity Cup, which they won after defeating Zimbabwe and Jamaica in the semi-final and final, respectively.

Super Eagles begin preparation for friendly match against Poland. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

Eric Chelle’s team immediately turned their attention to the FIFA international window, which are the more important games for the team’s status.

Super Eagles team news

Chelle confirmed after the win over Jamaica that Nigeria will be without Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman due to personal issues.

Rising attacker Femi Azeez will also not be joining the squad as his club, Millwall, refused to release him, having not been part of the initial squad.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi led the players in the first training session on Monday, which included Maduka Okoye, Semi Ajayi, Frank Onyeka, Akor Adams, among others.

Comments before the match

Super Eagles head coach Chelle is focused on building a winning mentality in the squad despite the players switching off and wanting to go on holiday after the season.

“There is a culture of winning that we are trying to build in this team, and that mentality is important. You can say that it is difficult to have games at this time because the players have been in holiday mood for about two weeks, but the job must be done,” he told NFF.

“We have 18 players in camp now, and we will work with that. Everybody must work hard, and we will go into the match with the determination to win.”

Poland lost their first friendly match 2-0 to Ukraine, and head coach Jan Urban came under fire for his team selection, but he responded, claiming that friendlies are the only time he can assess new players and will do it again against Nigeria.

“There will be a lot of changes, and if we decide on different solutions in friendlies, we have to be prepared to pay the price in the form of results,” he said as quoted by Sportowefakty.

“We have to take into account that there has to be a lot of rotation, and that will continue in the next match.”

Jan Urban during Poland's 2-0 loss to Ukraine. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

Where to watch Poland vs Nigeria

The match will take place at 58,000-capacity Stadion PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 7:30 pm Nigerian time.

Bein Sport is the only verified platform where Nigerians can watch the match, but more details, including streaming platforms, are expected to be available before the match.

Jakub Kaminski sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Jakub Kaminski sent a message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the international friendly against Poland.

The 23-year-old Bundesliga star claimed that the team learned from their 2-0 loss to Ukraine and will apply the lessons learned against Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng