Super Eagles stand-in captain at AFCON 2023, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed that the duo of Alex Iwobi and Leon Balogun advised him not to retire from the senior national team before the tournament

Ekong, who played a key part in the team’s progress to the final of the tournament, where Nigeria lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast, said Iwobi and Balogun motivated him before the competition

Legit.ng reports that the PAOK star expressed his pride donning the green and white colours of Nigeria

Thessaloniki, Greece - Super Eagles of Nigeria's vice-captain and PAOK of Greece defender, William Troost-Ekong, has named Alex Iwobi and Leon Balogun as some of the players that convinced him to carry on with the team.

Only six months ago, Ekong, 30, had been considering walking away from international football entirely following non-communication with former coach, José Peseiro.

Ekong has been playing for Nigeria since 2015. Photo credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Ekong was bothered by how he was being treated by the Portuguese tactician.

The defender told CNN in a recent interview:

I spoke with some of the players I’ve been with for a longer time. For example, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, and they all said they thought it would be a real shame, and they felt like I have a lot more to give, which made me think about my younger self, how much it meant, and how proud I was to make play my first game under Stephen Keshi in 2015. And I deserve to give my younger self a better ending. So that was the thing that changed my mind really.

He added:

Thankfully, I’ve got a good group of people around me who took me out of it.

