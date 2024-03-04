Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Some Super Eagles of Nigeria stars could switch clubs when the transfer window opens in the summer.

Some of them could make big-money moves and team up with top teams, thanks to their eye-catching performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 hosted by Ivory Coast.

Some high-profile Super Eagles players who played at AFCON 2023 could be on the move in the summer. Photo credits: Franck Fife, Issouf Sanogo, Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the likeliest movers.

1) Stanley Nwabili

Presently on the books of Chippa United in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), Nwabali is widely tipped to exit Africa.

On Sunday, March 3, Legit.ng reported that the goalkeeper is on the list of different clubs.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the United Kingdom (UK) have enquired about the shot-stopper.

The transfer guru said that Chippa United will consider Nwabali's future move in the next months.

Nwabali was one of the stars of AFCON 2023.

The 27-year-old former Enyimba and Katsina United man only missed out on the AFCON 2023’s Goalkeeper of the Tournament award based on the number of goals conceded. South Africa's Ronwen Williams scooped the prize for conceding the least goals (two) during the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Nwabali on the other hand, conceded four goals, two of which came in the final against hosts Ivory Coast, while keeping four clean sheets in the seven matches he played in the AFCON 2023.

His confidence and organisation at the back have been lauded by many watchers.

2) William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, has of clubs in Saudi Arabia following an impressive display at AFCON 2023.

The PAOK player became only the first defender since Rigobert Song in 2002 to win the AFCON Player of The Tournament award and only the second Nigerian since Christian Chukwu at the 1980 edition.

Ekong's goal against Ivory Coast in the final meant he has five AFCON goals to his name, making him Nigeria’s highest-scoring defender in the history of the competition. The 30-year-old also made history by becoming the first defender to net three goals in a single AFCON competition since the 2010 edition, according to Opta.

According to Romano, the interest is strong from the Saudi Pro League clubs. A summer move could happen.

3) Victor Osimhen

According to FootballLondon, Arsenal have made 'contact' to bring Napoli superstar, Victor Osimhen, to London.

The report from Italy claims that 'the Gunners' are 'concretely' interested in signing the striker.

Also, Chelsea are believed to be interested in the ex-Wolfsburg and Lille man.

Reports say Napoli have told Chelsea they will have to pay the full release clause of about 130 million euros to sign Osimhen in the summer.

PSG, another big admirer of the Super Eagles hitman, will have to pay the price to get the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Osimhen is rumoured to be PSG's top choice for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 giants are destined to lose their star forward this summer, and Osimhen who has been a beast in Italy since he moved there in 2020, is an alternative.

4) Ahmed Musa

Although he did not play any major part on the pitch of play at AFCON 2023, Super Eagles' official captain at the tournament, Ahmed Musa, is a respected member of the squad.

Currently without a club after terminating his contract with Sivasspor recently, Musa, 31, could still find an employer in Europe in the summer.

Read more about Super Eagles players:

Former Nigeria goalkeeper dies 'at 30'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of a former goalkeeper of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni.

Aluko-Olaseni’s death was confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Source: Legit.ng