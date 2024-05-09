The only son of Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, widely known as Basket Mouth turned 16 on Thursday, May 9, 2024

Basket and his ex-wife, Elsie took to their respective social media pages to celebrate their handsome son

They both acknowledged their incomparable love for him and appreciated God for keeping him to date

Basket Mouth, a Nigerian comedian and actor, is celebrating his son, Jason, who is marking his 16th birthday anniversary.

The comedian, who was previously married to Jason's mom, Elsie, for 12 years, shocked the nation after they announced their separation in December 2022.

Jason's parents celebrate on his 16th birthday Credit: @basketmouth

You’re my everything - Basket Mouth

The Uburu crooner, who bagged a Minimie ambassadorial deal in 2023, expressed his profound love for Jason in an emotional Instagram post. He described him as his everything and prayed for him.

"On this day, 16 years ago…a king was born. In actual fact, May 9th should be declared a public holiday. Hold on let me talk to the Federal Government. This is totally wrong. Happy Birthday Jason, you’re my everything! Wishing you a happy and memorable birthday. Love you son."

Elsie celebrates Jason at 16

Basket's estranged wife and mother of his kids, Elsie has also taken to her social media page to wish her son well as he adds a new age. She shared a video clip of herself and Jason and praised him in her caption.

Jason's mom wrote:

"I can't believe I've got a 16yr old!!!!!!!!!!!!! Like That is so dope!!!!!!!!!! Yup!!!!!! This is my 16yr old son! My baby, the footballer, the sprinter, the pianist, the smart-ass, my future superstar!!!!!!! Your life will be long, Your life will be beautiful Your life will be filled with God's endless blessings You will continue to make us proud! You will do wonders on earth Evil will always be far from you. Happy happy birthday Jason Okpocha! Your mama loves you till eternity!"

Elsei caught the attention of fans some time ago after she advised them to make sure they get married to a kind partner. This left them wondering if she was directing it to her ex-husband.

Basktemouth's fans are celebrating his son

Legit.ng complied some reactions from fans who have poured in celebratory messages for the comedian's son. See some below:

Destalker recounted misunderstanding with Basketmouth

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian Destalker trended online after he revealed what transpired between him and senior colleague Basketmouth.

Destalker had recently publicly addressed an issue bothering him and veteran comedian Basketmouth.

“Somebody called me one day and asked what I had with Basketmouth; I said nothing. He said, go and beg him. Because something happened in 2015," Destalker said

