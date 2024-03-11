Davido reportedly disrupted one of the arrangements Shanks made for his American colleague, Kai Cenat

Recall that the American YouTuber has been in the country for a couple of days as the Nigerian content creator guides him through Lagos

However, during their recent outing that took place yesterday, March 10, the DMW boss complained about the US star's safety and reportedly discouraged him from going there

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido Adeleke, best known as Davido, disorganised one of the arrangements comedian Shank had for his foreign colleague Kai Cenat.

Legit.ng earlier reported that American online streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat is having a thrilling experience in Lagos as the Nigerian content creator Shank takes him on a tour.

Davido cancels Shanks plan for Kai Cenant. Credit: @shankcomics, davido

Source: Instagram

During one of their outings yesterday, March 10, in the company of Davido's convoy, the singer weighed in to stop their movement.

The reason was that the new location they headed for, according to the Unavailable hitmaker, was unsafe.

A snippet from Cenat's stream saw when the Nigerian comic creator was devastated by the musician's invasion.

Angered by the security alert, Shank poured out his heart on the effort and time he had put into their arraignment. He also spoke about the safety of the supposed destination.

On the other hand, Kai Cenat promised to reimburse the costs involved, but Shank couldn't hold himself and eventually left the car, abandoning the streamer and his team.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Shank and Kai Cenat's clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ashleytana212:

"UNA DAVIDO IS DOING TOO MUCH."

jeffworldwide_:

"I understand the safety and everything, but this could have been better planned, I’m feeling shanks pain."

veevyann_:

"He go come look like say Shank wan set am up. Not fair tho."

professor_kelvin101:

"Davido, I don’t know how much longer I can keep defending you."

starfresh_fashion:

"David fuccked up big time…Wizkid wouldn’t have done this shhit, more love less ego."

t.e.e.d.a.r.h:

"He took him to eat Amala, he was safe. Took him to the markets, he was safe. Now to do his YT thing, he’s not safe.. Let’s make this Make Sense abeg."

fathom_hit:

"Lekki is not safe but makoko is safe, kaicenat was feeling shank energy, shank made the guy explore and had a fun time.....only to be heart broken.....you think say E easy shout out to @shankcomics."

hon_beeccy:

"Even WIZKID go inside Makoko,Nothing Sup ! Just the last minute for SHANK to shine with this guy platform and it got ruined after spending a lot ,time and energy."

Kai Cenat gushes after seeing Davido's array of cars

American streamers Kai Cenat and his friend Fanum have been trending across the Nigerian social media space after a clip of them arriving in the country went viral.

A recent video posted on Snapchat by Kai Cenat has sparked massive reactions on social media after he was taken on a tour around Davido's multi-billion naira house and automobile garage.

However, what stirred the emotions the most on social media was how Kai Cenat and Fanum reacted after discovering how wealthy Davido was.

