Nollywood celebrities came together to ponder over the growth and development of their industry as they prepared for the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA)

A viral video from the grand occasion captured the funny moment Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, asked for food immediately after he arrived at the venue

More beautiful scenes showed the heartwarming interactions between some of the much-loved movie stars, spurring interesting reactions online

Ahead of the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), prominent Nollywood actors and actresses have gathered to discuss the industry's growth and share ideas.

Videos making the rounds online showed a couple of the viewers' favourites in attendance at the lush event happening at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

Chinedu Ikedieze, Iyabo Ojo and others storm AMVCA night of icons. Credit: @chineduikedieze, @iyaboohofespris, @patienceozokwo

Many movie stars were spotted, including Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Odunlade Adekola, Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwo (Mama G), Ajoke Silva, and Chinedu Ikedieze.

A video from the grand atmosphere showed when Mama G walked in and shared warm hugs with Ajoke Silva and Kate Henshaw.

Another viral footage captured the moment Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki got into the premises and immediately asked for food while he was still taking pictures on the red carpet

The 10th AMVCA will award winners in 25 categories, including 16 non-voting and nine audience vote categories, and two recognition awards - Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer.

IK Osakioduwa will return as host of the award ceremony on Saturday, May 11, with brilliant music stars set to perform live.

The Award Night will air live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv. Time at 4 pm WAT.

Netizens react to videos from AMVCA night

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nhyiraba_nans:

"I just love his vibe."

trendy_female_store:

"Beautiful mommies."

officialworldgift:

"I love his coolness and sense of humour. Great guy."

oluwablackbeauty:

"If rice no dey,make we dey go house o."

anike_abidemi_1:

"Queen mother no dey disappoint."

softnsleek__02:

"There’s a way Iyabo does her mouth that I love love."

AMVCA: Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo have highest nominations

Legit.ng had reported that the much-anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award organisers released the list of nominees ahead of the event.

Femi Adebayo's movie, Jagun Jagun, received eight nominations in different categories, while Funke Akindele's movie, A Tribe Called Judah, which broke the box-office record, received five nominations in different categories.

Other movies, including Breath of Life, Afamefuna, Blood Vessel, and many others, made the nomination list.

