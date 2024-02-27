Super Eagles star, William Troost-Ekong, will undergo surgery after sustaining a major injury at AFCON 2023

The 30-year-old picked up an injury in Nigeria’s group game against Ivory Coast at AFCON 2023, where he scored the winning goal from the spot, but played through the other games in pain

Legit.ng reports that Ekong has released a statement where he disclosed that the 'best long-term decision' was to undergo the surgery immediately

Athens, Greece - Super Eagles of Nigeria vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong, has confirmed that he sustained injury during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Ekong, who plays as a centre-back for Super League Greece club PAOK stated in an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 27, that the injury “turned out to be more serious than first thought”.

Trrost-Ekong vows to come back better than ever before after a major injury. Photo credits: Visionhaus, Franck Fife

Super Eagles star, Ekong, to undergo surgery

The AFCON 2023 Player of The Tournament disclosed that “after more assessments and consultations it was the best decision long-term to undergo the surgery now”.

The 30-year-old’s full post reads:

“As many know, I got injured during AFCON. Disappointly, this injury has turned out to be more serious than first thought. I have always given everything and pushed myself. Every player has played with pain at some point in their career to fight for club or country. it's part of the game.

“I managed to continue in the knockout stages, and I was willing to continue to do the same now to help PAOK push for the prizes in the league and Europe too but after more assessments and consultations it was the best decision long-term to undergo the surgery now.

“My full focus is on getting back better than ever before.”

