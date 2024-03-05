Global site navigation

Transfer: Saudi-Linked Troost Ekong Speaks on Playing Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo
Football

Transfer: Saudi-Linked Troost Ekong Speaks on Playing Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Thessaloniki, Greece - Super Eagles of Nigeria's vice-captain and PAOK of Greece defender, William Troost-Ekong, has said if he has the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, he would say 'yes'.

Troost-Ekong, 30, has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Troost Ekong and Cristiano Ronaldo/Troost Ekong and Saudi league
Troost Ekong (right) was the Player of the Tournament at AFCON 2023. Photo credits: DeFodi Images, Yasser Bakhsh
Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng reports that Ronaldo, a Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Portugal legend, currently plays in the Saudi league and captains Al Nassr.

Asked in a recent interview with CNN if he fancies the chance to play alongside the former world's best player, Ekong answered:

Who wouldn't? One of the best players in the world. We would have to see what happens, but I’m happy at POAK.

Legit.ng reports that Ekong is currently recovering following surgery. He had played a large part of AFCON 2023 with an injury.

He is expected to be out of the season.

Ekong, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2015 under Late Stephen Keshi, has earned more than 70 caps.

He counts clubs like Gent of Belgium, Udinese of Italy, and Watford of England among his former clubs.

Source: Legit.ng

