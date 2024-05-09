Pictures of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell joining Olu Maintain and his team on stage in 2008 have re-emerged online

In the viral pictures, Colin Powell was seen showing the viral Yahoozee dance moves as Olu Maintain performed on stage

The pictures have stirred different reactions from Nigerians as some netizens pointed out that the former US Secretary of State didn't know the meaning of the song lyrics

Olumide Edwards Adegbulu, known by his stage name Olu Maintain, a Nigerian singer, is trending online after pictures from his performance at Africa Rising Festival, Royal Albert Hall, London in 2008 resurfaced online.

Olu Maintain, one of the big names in the music industry in the early 2000s, was seen performing his hit song Yahooze with former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Pictures of Olu Maintain performing at a concert in 2008. Credit: @olumaintain

Source: UGC

America's former top diplomat took centre stage along with Olu Maintain as he showed the then-viral Yahooze dance moves.

See the trending pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Netizens react to pictures of Olu Maintain with Colin Powell

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

gurksondimples:

"Very soon dem go say na Wizzy paved way internationally , Wetin dem 2 face and olu maintain , don jazzy and dbanj don do before dem ever start music."

joseph_dred:

"Way before the big 3 this once don get updated because hummer wey Dey dat music video dey like cullina and Bugatti then."

cedarson:

"Omo…. All these ones quick get update…."

farbulouz:

"Only if he knew what they were singing about then."

awoniyi5625:

"Colin Powell o'well dance yahozee well well now my album don sell."

c.money11:

"Men Dey game since the big 3 just dey zuzu now."

kpoloviefamvie:

"Why e be like say Powell na there aza mam."

i_am_mohblack:

"Al this ones no quick drop update."

dowell_dimeji:

"Collin Powell Powell dance yahoozee so well."

Olu Maintain takes Mabel Makun shopping

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that AY Makun and his now estranged wife, Mabel had some of their burnt items replaced by singer Olu Maintain.

The celebrity couple bumped into Olu Maintain at a mall, and the Yahooze crooner proceeded to replace some of the items AY’s wife lost in the fire.

AY shared a video showing them at a luxury perfume store as Olu Maintain picked out scents for his wife, among other things.

Source: Legit.ng