Vincent Enyeama, the esteemed former goalkeeper of the Super Eagles, has shown interest in rejoining the national team, but this time as a coach

With his impressive record of 101 caps for Nigeria, Enyeama is regarded as one of Africa's finest goalkeepers

Despite his retirement in 2015 amid a disagreement with former coach Sunday Oliseh, Enyeama is now open to contributing his expertise to the team as a coach

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Vincent Enyeama, the renowned former goalkeeper for Nigeria, expressed his eagerness to rejoin the national team if given the opportunity.

Enyeama, esteemed as one of Nigeria's finest goalkeepers, amassed 101 caps for the Super Eagles before retiring in 2015 amidst controversy following a disagreement with former coach Sunday Oliseh.

Vincent Enyeama of Nigeria during the World Cup match between Argentina vs Nigeria on June 12, 2010. Photo Credit: Eric Verhoeven

Source: Getty Images

As quoted by Vanguard, Enyeama, in an interview with Lagos Talks, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Becoming a goalkeeper coach, first of all, I’m not yet certified. If they want me to be like Zidane, who was not yet certified, but Real Madrid had faith in him, it can happen.

“I don’t have a problem if they wake up tomorrow and say, Vincent, come and be part of the setup- I will gladly do it. I can never say no to my country, I have always said that.

“I can never say no to Nigeria. I will bring my experience over the years in Europe, and we will do it. But they have to call me first.”

Jose Peseiro, who previously hired Nuno Carrapato as goalkeeper coach during AFCON, has resigned as his contract ends.

With a new coach potentially on the horizon for the Super Eagles, Enyeama may see an opportunity to join the team.

Other notable candidates for the goalkeeper coach position include Ike Shorunmu and Abideen Baruwa, who have previous experience.

13th African Games: Super Falconet dismantle Senegal 4-0 to book semifinal place

In another report, Nigeria's Under-20 women's football team has reached the semi-final of the 13th All-African Games in Ghana.

The Super Falconet thrashed their Senegalese counterpart 4-0 to further retain the title they won in 2019.

Goals from Loveth Edeh, Motunrayo Ezekiel, Chioma Olise, and an own goal did the damage to secure their spot in the last four.

Source: Legit.ng