A prankster put up a false claim that ex-Barcelona and Brazil star, Dani Alves, took his own life in prison

The prankster made the claim weeks after Alves, 40, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail having been found guilty of sexual assault

Against the backdrop of Alves' demise hoax, Legit.ng takes a look at sports personalities who have triumphed over death rumours

Barcelona, Spain - Recently, many Nigerian football followers were agitated when news emerged that the joint-most successful player in football history, Dani Alves, had killed himself in jail.

Many waited with bated breaths to hear words from his representatives and it was not until his brother, Ney Alves, debunked the news that frayed nerves began to cool.

Ney fumed via an Instagram live broadcast:

How cruel people can be!

Legit.ng takes a look at other sports personalities who have triumphed over death rumours.

1) Taribo West (Nigeria)

In 2016, news made the rounds that Super Eagles defensive legend, Taribo West, died.

However, the Olympic Gold medalist who is fondly remembered for his colourful hairstyle, said he is very much alive and that Nigerians should reject the ‘satanic’ rumour.

2) Adriano (Brazil)

Rumours spread in early 2020 that former Inter Milan striker, Adriano Leite Ribeiro, commonly known as Adriano, had been killed in the Morro de Alemao favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, the former athlete took to social media to publicly deny the false reports.

Adriano wrote on Instagram:

I am alive and I am at home.

3) Issa Hayatou (Cameroon)

On the first day of March 2024, multiple posts by Nigerians on social media claimed a former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou, passed away.

Ex-BBC journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, tweeted and dismissed the rumours.

He said he spoke to people in Cameroon and that no one confirmed Hayatou's purported death.

Obayiuwana wrote on Friday night, March 1, 2024:

I’ve just spoken to people in #Cameroon. There is no official confirmation that former @CAF_Online President Issa Hayatou is dead. That is the situation for now.

4) Christian Chukwu (Nigeria)

Rumour-mongers bandied news of Chukwu's death in January 2021.

Subsequently, the former Super Eagles Coach debunked the story.

He said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN):

I am terribly embarrassed with this news that I am dead. Several people have been calling me from across the world since the news broke.

I am still investigating the source of the story.

Chukwu, popularly known as ‘chairman’ during his career days, stated that God was in control of his life.

As of today, Monday, March 11, 2024, Chukwu is 73 years old and resides at his Trans Ekulu residence in Enugu state.

