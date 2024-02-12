After a well-deserved loss in the final of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong gets special recognition

Despite losing the final by two goals to one to Cote d'Ivoire Super Eagles captain Williams Troost-Ekong was declared the Best Player of the Tournament

Ekong scored Nigeria's only goal in the final against Ivory Coast after smashing two valuable goals en route to the final

After an exceptional display en route to the final of the 2023 AFCON, Super Eagles captain Williams Troost-Ekong deserves recognition from CAF for his fantastic performances.

The Super Eagles lost the final of the 2023 AFCON to the host country, Ivory Coast, with goals scored by Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller.

Nigeria's William Troost-Ekong was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament at the 2023 AFCON. Photo credit: @caf_online

Source: Instagram

Ekong scored the first goal of the final for the Super Eagles from a corner kick in the first half. This isn't the first time Ekong has stepped up when it mattered the most for the Eagles during this tournament.

He scored three goals throughout the tournament—one in the group stage in our game against Cote d'Ivoire and the semifinals against Angola.

Who is the MVP of the 2023 AFCON?

Williams Troost-Ekong was crowned the Best Player of the Tournament for his fantastic leadership throughout the competition.

South Africa was crowned the fair play team of the tournament after receiving the least cautions.

Simon Adingra was crowned the young player of the tournament.

South African goalie Ronwen Williams was crowned the best Goalkeeper of the competition.

Emiliano Nsue of Equatorial Guinea won the golden with the highest number of goals scored, five (5)

Here's a confirmation of Ekong's medal below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Ekong's medal

@Konigtimz:

"So this is our consolation after robbing Nwabali his award?"

@lappoosky:

"They thought we wanted to win their mumu trophy. Nigeria initial plan. We only came here to beat South Africa and laugh at Ghana bro."

@B_T_S_100:

"I know you h@te us. They have to compensate us this you robbed us. What kind of officiating is that. This is so so bad."

@UTDMakarios:

"Congratulations king. Well deserved win!"

@FootChampTv:

"Best player of the tournament. Captain, Leader, Legend ❤️ Despite playing with an injury."

@CatchMeTVlive:

"Yesssssssssss. This is what i agree with. Well deserved."

@RolandNGabriel:

"Congrats Captain. You tried but it was not enough."

@njde4real:

"I was expecting this, congrats to Him. His performance was top-notch."

Source: Legit.ng