Kanyinsola Ajayi matches his Nigerian 100m record to claim victory on his Diamond League debut

The 21-year-old defeats reigning world champion Oblique Seville and former champion Christian Coleman

National Sports Commission hails Nigeria's impressive outing ahead of the Commonwealth Games

Nigeria's sprint sensation Kanyinsola Ajayi continued his meteoric rise in world athletics after producing a stunning performance to win the men's 100m on his Diamond League debut at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

The 21-year-old equalled his own Nigerian record of 9.84 seconds to defeat a star-studded field featuring reigning world champion Oblique Seville, former world champion Christian Coleman and several of the world's fastest men.

Kayinsola Ajayi of Nigeria wins the Men's 100m during the Prefontaine Classic, part of the 2026 Diamond League at Hayward Field. Photo by Ali Gradischer

Source: Getty Images

Ajayi's latest triumph comes just weeks after he rewrote Nigerian athletics history by becoming the country's fastest man, further cementing his status as one of the leading sprinters heading into the second half of the 2026 season.

Ajayi shines on biggest stage

Competing at the iconic Hayward Field, the Auburn University athlete exploded out of the blocks before maintaining his advantage throughout the race to cross the finish line in 9.84 seconds with a legal wind reading of 0.1m/s.

His winning time equalled the Nigerian record he established earlier this season, proving that his breakthrough performance was far from a one-off.

Jamaica's reigning world champion Oblique Seville finished second in 9.89 seconds, while American star Christian Coleman settled for third in a season's best 9.95.

Olympic medallist Kenneth Bednarek placed fourth after clocking another season's best of 9.96 seconds.

The quality of Ajayi's victory was further underlined by the strength of the field, which included seven of the world's top 10 sprinters.

Rather than being intimidated by the occasion, the Nigerian delivered another composed display to announce himself as a genuine contender on the global stage.

Nigerian sprint king continues historic rise

Ajayi has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough campaign.

Earlier this year, he became Nigeria's fastest man after running a legal 9.84 seconds to erase the long-standing national record of 9.85 set by Olusoji Fasuba in 2006, per World Athletics.

Kayinsola Ajayi of Nigeria celebrates finishing second in the men's 100m semi-final of the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Photo By Sam Barnes

Source: Getty Images

He later produced an even quicker 9.72 seconds to win the NCAA title on the same track in Eugene, although an illegal tailwind assisted that performance and could not be recognised as a national record.

His latest legal 9.84-second performance therefore reinforces his growing consistency against elite opposition.

For nearly two decades, Fasuba's national record stood untouched.

Within a matter of weeks, Ajayi has not only surpassed that mark but has now matched it again against some of the world's biggest sprint stars.

Behind the leading quartet, Jamaica's Ackeem Blake finished fifth in 10.06 seconds, Australia's Lachlan Kennedy placed sixth in 10.09, Ghana's Abdul-Rasheed Saminu was seventh in a season's best 10.15, while Brandon Hicklin and Joseph Paul Amoah completed the field.

Other Nigerians impress in Eugene

According to the Diamond League, Ajayi was not the only Nigerian athlete to deliver encouraging performances at the Prefontaine Classic.

In the men's 400 metres, Ezekiel Nathaniel clocked a season's best 45.32 seconds to finish eighth in a race won by Botswana's Busang Collen Kebinatshipi.

Shot put specialist Chukwuebuka Enekwechi also impressed with a best throw of 21.36 metres to finish sixth.

Ella Onojuvwevwo enjoyed an encouraging Diamond League debut after placing fifth in the women's 400 metres in 50.67 seconds, recording yet another sub-51-second performance. Jamaica's Dejanea Oakley claimed victory in 49.67.

Enstranged sprinter Favour Ofili finished eighth in the women's 100m after posting a season's best 11.07 seconds, while American sprint star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden retained her Prefontaine Classic title ahead of Sha'Carri Richardson.

In the women's 100m hurdles, Olympic champion Masai Russell won in 12.24 seconds, falling short of the world record of 12.12 seconds still held by Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who finished second on the Hayward Field track where she made history in 2022.

Tobi Amusan, Masai Russell of the United States, and Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas compete in the Women's 100m Hurdles the 2026 Diamond League in Eugene. Photo by Ali Gradischer

Source: Getty Images

NSC applauds Nigerian athletes

Reacting to the outstanding performances, Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised the athletes for representing Nigeria with distinction.

"These performances are great news for Nigerian athletics and further demonstrate the incredible talents of our athletes home or abroad. Without overstating, they belong to the very top of their sports and it can only get better for them," Olopade said in a statement made available exclusively to Legit.ng.

"Also, the Eugene Diamond League made it very obvious that our athletes are in excellent shape ahead of the Commonwealth Games."

Olopade added that the performances would provide additional confidence as Team Nigeria intensifies preparations for Glasgow.

"I congratulate all our athletes and wish them injury-free preparations and competitions. Their performances will inspire other members of Team Nigeria as we continue our final preparations for Glasgow."

Ajayi, Amusan and Enekwechi are among the athletes expected to link up with Team Nigeria's training camp in Aberdeen before travelling to Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games.

Kanyinsola Ajayi becomes world's fastest man

Legit.ng previously reported that Kanyinsola Ajayi rewrote Nigerian athletics history after breaking Olusoji Fasuba's 20-year national record with a stunning 9.84-second run at the NCAA East Regionals.

The Auburn University star's record-breaking performance also lifted him to the top of the world rankings for 2026, making him the fastest man in the world at the time.

Source: Legit.ng