World Athletics rejected Favour Ofili’s switch to Turkey, citing concerns over aggressive athlete recruitment practices

Ofili remains eligible to compete for Nigeria, ending months of uncertainty over her international future

AFN welcomes Ofili’s return, urging support and unity ahead of major upcoming global competitions

World Athletics has officially blocked Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili’s attempt to switch allegiance to Turkey, ruling against the application and keeping the 23-year-old under the Nigerian flag for future competitions.

The decision, confirmed by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), marks a major twist in one of athletics’ most closely watched nationality cases.

World Athletics has rejected Favour Ofili’s bid to change her sporting nationality from Nigeria to Turkey. Photo by Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

The ruling comes after a detailed review of multiple transfer requests submitted by Turkey, raising wider concerns about the growing trend of rapid nationality changes in global athletics, BBC Sport reports.

According to World Athletics, the decision to deny Ofili’s switch was based on broader concerns surrounding Turkey’s approach to athlete recruitment.

The governing body found that the Turkish Athletics Federation had submitted multiple nationality change requests in a way that suggested systematic targeting of foreign athletes, which the panel described as largely driven by “mercenary” motivations.

According to The Athletic, Ofili was one of 11 athletes included in the application batch, but the panel ruled that such mass transfers could undermine the integrity of international competition.

World Athletics warned that unchecked nationality switching could weaken domestic development programs and disadvantage athletes who rise through local systems.

AFN reacts after Ofili’s failed switch

Following the decision, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) moved quickly to welcome Ofili back into the national setup.

AFN struck a conciliatory tone with Favour Ofili, announcing that it has formally welcomed her back into its fold. Photo by Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

According to Premium Times, AFN President Tonobok Okowa urged calm and support, stressing that the focus should now be on rebuilding trust and helping the sprinter refocus on the sprinter’s career.

Okowa emphasised that the federation’s priority is to provide a stable environment where elite athletes can thrive and represent Nigeria with pride on the global stage.

“What she needs most at this time is love, support, encouragement and more love,” Okowa said.

The AFN also noted that Ofili’s return presents an opportunity to strengthen relationships between athletes and administrators, especially as Nigeria prepares for upcoming world athletics competitions.

History of AFN and Ofili clash

Ofili’s attempt to switch allegiance to Turkey followed growing frustration with administrative issues within Nigerian athletics.

The 23-year-old sprinter previously missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to anti-doping compliance failures involving the Nigerian system, a situation that sparked widespread criticism.

More recently, Ofili was controversially left out of the 100m event at the Paris Olympics due to what she described as another administrative error, despite competing strongly in the 200m final, where she finished sixth.

Despite these setbacks, Ofili holds Nigeria’s national record in the women’s 200m with a stunning 21.96s, alongside a personal best of 10.78s in the 100m, both set in 2022.

With her nationality switch now blocked, the Delta State-born sprinter is expected to continue her career under the Nigerian flag.

How much Ofili was to earn in Turkey

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ofili was in line to earn as much as $500,000 (₦775 million) to compete under the Turkish flag if her switch had been successful.

Ofili’s reported $500,000 deal would have made her one of the highest-paid athletes to make a national switch in recent history.

Source: Legit.ng