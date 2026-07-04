Tijjaniyya Sect has endorsed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for the 2027 re-election in Kano

Sheikh Maihula praised Yusuf's governance and commitment to Islamic values

Public reactions have stirred debate over the governor's support within the Tijjaniyya community

The Tijjaniyya Sect in Kano has declared its support for the re-election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the state in the 2027 general elections. The announcement was made by the chairman of the Shura Council of the Islamic group, Sheikh Sani Shehu Maihula. Yusuf is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed in a statement by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofam, the spokesperson to Governor Yusuf, on Friday, July 3. The statement said Sheikh Maihula made the declaration at the annual Zikr and national prayer organised by the group at the palace of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano. The Emir is the leader, Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria.

Tijjaniyya Movement endorses Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for 2027 Photo Credit: Sanusi Bature D-Tofa

Source: Facebook

He made the declaration when he delivered the welcome address through his brother and spokesperson of the Tijjaniyya council, Sheikh Ibrahim Shehi Maihula (Shehi Shehi).

The statement disclosed that members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council unanimously resolved to back Governor Yusuf's re-election bid, citing his commitment to good governance, championing Islamic values as well as people-oriented policies.

At the same time, the religious leader commended the governor to continue to back religious activities, sustain support in healthcare, education, social welfare programmes and infrastructural development across the state.

In his reaction to the endorsement, Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to the leaders and members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council for their prayers, endorsement and confidence.

Reactions as Tijjaniyya endorses Governor Yusuf

The statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ibrahim Ila urged the group to vote out the government of the APC in the state:

"Oh God, for the sake of your image of tanzi'ul rulka for me mantasha'u, remove the government of Abba and Tinubu and anyone that came out of APC from the president to the councillor for the sake of the prophet and the Qur'an."

Nigerians react as Tijjaniyya sect endorses Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Ahmed A Ibrahim claimed that members of the group are not with the governor:

"Let's come and hear the same fall by the grace of God; we, the poor people of Tijjan we are not with Abba."

Aisha Hassan said he had never benefited from the governor:

"I have only one problem: five naira. I have never benefited from this government, no matter how hard we struggle."

Ibrahim Suleiman Ayuba said the same thing happened during Ganduje's time, but he was still voted out:

"This is what exactly happen during Ganduje's regime, where everybody declared support for him but he ended up losing the election, so please take note."

You can read the full statement on Facebook here:

Governor Yusuf speaks on Kwankwaso's politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano politics trended after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sent a caution to the leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor gave the warning while addressing party supporters at the APC senatorial primary election in the state on Monday, May 18.

Governor Yusuf told his estranged political godfather that his silence was not an act of cowardice and that he would speak out if pushed to it.

Source: Legit.ng