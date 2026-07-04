Shehu Abdullahi, an analyst, has praised police reform under Tunji Disu for enhancing election security and public confidence in Nigeria's democratic processes

Abdullahi noted that effective coordination among security agencies led to peaceful electoral conduct and fewer incidents of violence

He praised the Inspector-General for promoting accountability and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure neutral, fair elections in Nigeria

A public affairs analyst, Shehu Abdullahi, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for what he described as a growing culture of professionalism, accountability and neutrality within the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in the area of election security.

Abdullahi said recent policing strategies introduced under the current police leadership have contributed to more peaceful and secure electoral processes across the country while improving public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

Analyst commends IGP Tunji Disu for peaceful election Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Police commended for smooth election security operations

According to him, one of the clearest demonstrations of the reforms is the restructuring of election security operations, with officers deployed for electoral duties being repeatedly reminded of their obligation to remain professional, impartial and guided strictly by the law.

He noted that the approach was evident during preparations for the governorship election in Ekiti State, where the police, working alongside other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, developed a comprehensive security architecture covering all 16 local government areas, 154 wards and more than 2,500 polling units across the state.

The analyst stated that personnel and tactical assets were strategically deployed to safeguard voters, election officials, observers and sensitive electoral materials, while officers were thoroughly briefed on their rules of engagement and constitutional responsibilities.

He added that the Inspector-General consistently reassured citizens that they would be able to exercise their democratic rights without intimidation or harassment, while warning political actors and potential electoral offenders against any attempt to compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Abdullahi said the peaceful conduct of the election reflected the effectiveness of the security measures, noting that the poll was widely regarded as orderly and largely free from major security incidents.

He further observed that recent National Assembly bye-elections conducted in several states also witnessed fewer cases of violence and disruption, a development he attributed to improved coordination among security agencies involved in election security management.

Disu commended over Police' internal accountability

Beyond election security, the analyst praised the Inspector-General's emphasis on internal accountability within the police force.

He cited the response to the killing of Mene Ogidi in Delta State as evidence of the police leadership's commitment to discipline and professionalism.

According to him, the immediate removal of officers involved from operational duties, the commencement of disciplinary proceedings and the decision to pursue criminal prosecution demonstrated a willingness to hold erring personnel accountable for their actions.

He noted that the response helped to address public concerns and reinforced the message that misconduct would not be tolerated under the present leadership of the Force.

Abdullahi praises Disu over collaborations

Abdullahi also commended the Inspector-General's efforts to strengthen collaboration with traditional rulers, civil society organisations, electoral bodies and international observers, describing the approach as a reflection of modern policing principles built on partnership and dialogue.

He pointed to the participation of the police leadership in peace accord meetings ahead of elections as part of broader efforts to promote peaceful democratic processes.

The analyst further highlighted the Inspector-General's recent intervention in rising political tensions in Osun State ahead of the state's governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

He said the engagement with stakeholders contributed to agreements aimed at ensuring that individuals involved in incitement or electoral violence would be arrested and prosecuted regardless of political affiliation or status.

Abdullahi also welcomed assurances by the police leadership on neutrality during the election as well as plans to reorganise specialised local units and deploy tactical reinforcements to maintain public order.

According to him, the collaborative efforts involving law enforcement agencies, traditional institutions, and community security networks have positioned the state for a peaceful, free, and credible governorship election.

Police boss commended over collaboration with traditional institution Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng