Court has granted an application allowing court documents to be served on former Senate President Ahmad Lawan through substituted means

APC aspirant Hassan Kafayos challenged the outcome of the Yobe North senatorial primary, alleging he was unlawfully excluded

The claimant asked the court to nullify the primary election, stop INEC from accepting Lawan's nomination, order a fresh primary and award him N50 million

Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court in Abuja has approved an application allowing court documents to be served on former Senate President Ahmad Lawan through substituted means in a suit challenging his emergence as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The order followed an ex parte application filed by counsel to APC aspirant Hassan Kafayos, Francis Mgboh, who told the court that repeated attempts by the court bailiff to personally serve Lawan had failed, Daily Trust reported.

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan faces a legal challenge. Photo: FB/AhmadLawan

Source: Facebook

He alleged that the senator had been avoiding service of the court processes. Justice Ibrahim subsequently granted the request and fixed July 20 for hearing.

Why is Lawan facing court action?

Kafayos is asking the court to nullify the APC primary election conducted on May 18, which produced Lawan as the party's senatorial candidate for Yobe North ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the application, the claimant wants the court to permit all court documents to be delivered through any adult found at the office of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, a position currently held by Lawan.

The suit names the APC, the party's National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, Lawan and the Independent National Electoral Commission as defendants.

What are the claimant's allegations?

Kafayos argued that he was unlawfully excluded from the primary despite fulfilling all requirements laid down by the party.

He maintained that he purchased and submitted his Expression of Interest form, participated in the screening exercise and was cleared by the APC screening committee before the primary.

APC aspirant Hassan Kafayos challenged the outcome of the Yobe North senatorial primary election. Photo: FB/ AhmadLawan

Source: Facebook

He alleged that election officials arrived at the venue in Gashua on the day of the exercise and announced that only Lawan had been cleared to contest. According to him, he was informed of his disqualification without any lawful justification.

The claimant contended that the action violated his constitutional protection against discrimination as well as relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 and the APC constitution governing internal democracy.

Kafayos further alleged that confusion broke out at the venue after the announcement, with supporters chanting his nickname, "Iroko" "Iroko" "Iroko" in support of his candidacy. He also claimed that police officers dispersed those gathered with tear gas before any valid primary could be conducted.

What reliefs is Kafayos seeking?

The aspirant asked the court to restrain the APC from forwarding Lawan's name to INEC and to stop the electoral commission from accepting or publishing his nomination.

He also sought an order directing the APC to conduct a fresh primary election for Yobe North or, alternatively, to recognise him as the party's validly nominated candidate.

In addition, Kafayos requested N50 million in aggravated and exemplary damages for what he described as his wrongful exclusion from the primary process. He maintained that his complaints to the party's appeal committee produced no remedy before he approached the court.

Lawan: North will deliver 75% votes for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Senate President Ahmad Lawan has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a commanding victory in Northern Nigeria during the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the region is on track to deliver more than 75% of its votes to the president.

Source: Legit.ng