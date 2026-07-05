Riley Moore said the Trump administration would closely monitor Nigeria's 2027 general elections and pay close attention to how the polls are conducted

The lawmaker disclosed that the US Congress was considering legislation containing stronger provisions on religious freedom, and security assistance

Moore also said he would continue discussing Nigeria-related issues with President Donald Trump

The administration of United States President Donald Trump will closely observe Nigeria's 2027 general elections, according to US Congressman Riley Moore, who said Washington intends to monitor both the conduct and outcome of the polls.

Moore, a Republican representing West Virginia, made the remarks during an interview with NoireTV.

US Congressman Riley Moore said Washington would closely monitor Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He was responding to questions on whether the United States could play a greater role in supporting transparent elections in Nigeria. He said the next electoral process would receive significant attention from both himself and the Trump administration.

Why is US watching Nigeria's polls?

“What I’d say is that we’re certainly going to be watching these results and how these elections unfold and how they’re executed. And that’s something that myself and the administration are going to be paying very close attention to.”

Beyond the elections, Moore disclosed that the US House of Representatives is considering an appropriations bill containing provisions relating to Nigeria. He said the proposed legislation addresses concerns about religious freedom and future security cooperation between both countries.

“We’re working on Chris (Smith)’s bill, which obviously I’m a co-sponsor of that bill. But I’d say, more importantly, what people need to pay attention to is the appropriations bill that we’re going to have on the floor today,” Moore said.

He explained that the legislation includes measures affecting the future of US engagement with Nigeria and could shape bilateral relations if it becomes law.

The US House is considering legislation affecting security cooperation with Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What does the proposed bill contain?

The US lawmaker, Moore continued:

“There’s a lot of language that I put on that bill that’s inside of it that relates to Nigeria and the persecution of Christians and restrictions on security assistance to the government of Nigeria, and steps that they have to take.

“That bill’s likely to become law. We’re about to, hopefully, pass that here today. And so there’s some pretty strong and aggressive language in that bill that’s going to be binding as it relates to our relationship to Nigeria moving forward,” he added.

Moore also revealed that he would continue discussing developments concerning Nigeria with President Donald Trump and other senior officials.

“I continue to work with the administration on next steps that we’re going to take. I’m actually going to see President Trump tonight. I’ll be having dinner with him and some other members, so yeah, I continue to talk to him about these issues, and it’s very important to him,” he said.

How could Nigeria-US ties be affected?

Moore is a co-sponsor of the Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, introduced alongside Chris Smith. The proposed legislation would require the US Secretary of State to provide regular reports to Congress on religious persecution and other security concerns in Nigeria.

It also calls for assessments of Nigeria's compliance with international religious freedom commitments, the effectiveness of US security assistance, humanitarian support and measures taken by Nigerian authorities to protect vulnerable communities and prosecute perpetrators of attacks.

Separately, the US House Appropriations Committee approved provisions earlier this year that would tighten conditions attached to American financial assistance for Nigeria. Under the proposal, half of the funds allocated to Nigeria would remain unavailable until the US certifies that the Nigerian government has taken effective steps to tackle religious violence, investigate attacks and support the safe return of displaced persons.

State Police: US lawmaker reacts to Nigeria's passing of bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a member of the United States House of Representatives, Riley Moore, has welcomed the passage of legislation by Nigeria's Senate to establish state police forces.

He described the development as a significant step towards improving security and protecting vulnerable communities.

Source: Legit.ng