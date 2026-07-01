Kylian Mbappe boosted his Ballon d'Or chances with another brilliant display against Sweden

Ousmane Dembele remains in top spot after an outstanding club and international campaign

Lionel Messi climbed into the top five following his incredible start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or has taken another fascinating twist after Kylian Mbappe inspired France to victory over Sweden at the FIFA World Cup.

With the biggest international tournament of the year entering its decisive stages, performances in the United States, Canada and Mexico are expected to play a major role in determining who succeeds Ousmane Dembele as the world's best player later this year.

The Ballon d'Or trophy on display in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo by Philipp Schmidli

Source: Getty Images

Several stars from Europe's biggest clubs have enjoyed exceptional campaigns, but the World Cup has become the defining stage for the leading contenders. Every goal, assist and match-winning display is reshaping the battle for football's most prestigious individual prize.

Following the latest round of matches, Legit.ng takes a fresh look at the five strongest contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

5. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain)

Despite still being a teenager, Lamine Yamal continues to perform like one of football's established superstars.

The Barcelona winger enjoyed another outstanding domestic campaign, helping the Catalan giants secure the La Liga title while contributing heavily in front of goal. His Champions League exit slightly weakened his Ballon d'Or case, while a hamstring injury prematurely ended his club season.

Lamine Yamal gestures during Spain and Cape Verde World Cup match. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Spanish youngster has already demonstrated on several occasions that age is no barrier to delivering on the biggest occasions. After helping Spain win the European Championship at just 16, he heads into the World Cup carrying enormous expectations.

Per FotMob, the Barcelona star finished the season with 24 goals and 17 assists in 45 matches as he helped the Catalan club reclaim the La Liga title. Although injury cut his campaign short, Spain's World Cup journey could yet elevate his Ballon d'Or chances.

4. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina)

Lionel Messi returns to the top five after reminding the football world why he remains one of the greatest players to ever grace the game.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner produced a sensational hat-trick in Argentina's opening World Cup victory over Algeria before maintaining his outstanding scoring form throughout the group stage.

Questions had been raised over whether the 39-year-old could still dominate against elite international opposition. Messi has answered those doubts emphatically, scoring six goals across Argentina's opening three World Cup matches.

Should the defending champions retain their crown, the Argentine icon will undoubtedly become one of the strongest candidates to win an unprecedented ninth Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal against Jordan. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Miami captain has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in just 16 matches for the club this year, while his six goals in Argentina's opening three World Cup games have reignited hopes of a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or.

3. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/England)

Harry Kane has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the most complete forwards in modern football.

The England captain not only continues to score consistently but also creates opportunities for teammates, making him one of Europe's most influential attackers.

His second season at Bayern Munich ended with remarkable success after he fired the German champions to another Bundesliga title while also lifting the DFB-Pokal. Kane amassed an astonishing 61 goals in 51 appearances alongside seven assists.

The striker has carried that form into the World Cup, scoring twice against Croatia before adding another goal against Panama.

If England finally end their long wait for World Cup glory, Kane could become the country's first Ballon d'Or winner since Michael Owen claimed the award in 2001.

2. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/France)

Kylian Mbappe has moved even closer to the summit following another breathtaking performance for France.

Although Real Madrid finished the season without silverware, the French captain delivered another prolific campaign after scoring 42 goals in just 44 matches. His goalscoring exploits earned him the European Golden Shoe after another exceptional La Liga season.

Mbappe has now transferred that devastating form onto the World Cup stage.

Kylian Mbappe poses with the Player of the Match Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between France and Sweden. Photo by Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

The forward opened his campaign with two goals in France's 3-1 victory over Senegal, becoming his country's all-time leading scorer with 59 international goals, moving ahead of Olivier Giroud.

He followed that performance with another brace against Iraq before providing two assists in the comprehensive victory over Norway.

His latest masterclass came against Sweden, where he struck twice again during France's convincing 3-0 Round of 32 triumph. Those goals took his World Cup tally to 18 and further strengthened his claim to finally lift football's biggest individual prize.

With France still among the favourites to win the tournament, Mbappe has firmly established himself as Ousmane Dembele's closest challenger.

1. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain/France)

Ousmane Dembele remains the man to beat in the Ballon d'Or race.

After overcoming injury problems earlier in the campaign, the Paris Saint-Germain winger rediscovered his best form at exactly the right time.

His spectacular performances helped PSG retain both the Ligue 1 title and the UEFA Champions League, where he created history by becoming the first player to score in every knockout round of a successful Champions League campaign, per UEFA.

Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappe of France warm up at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Dembele has maintained that momentum at the World Cup.

The French attacker matched Mbappe's scoring output during the group stage, including an impressive hat-trick against Norway, ensuring he remains slightly ahead in the Ballon d'Or standings.

Should France go on to lift the World Cup, the battle between Dembele and Mbappe could become one of the closest Ballon d'Or races in recent history.

France continue rewriting World Cup history

Legit.ng earlier reported that France comfortably defeated Sweden 3-0 to book their place in the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Mbappe delivering another match-winning performance.

The victory also saw Didier Deschamps' side become the first nation in FIFA World Cup history to win seven consecutive matches against European opponents and also recorded their first-ever victory over Sweden at a major international tournament while extending their run to four straight World Cup wins for the first time since their successful 1998 title-winning campaign.

Source: Legit.ng