Brazil midfielder Casemiro has set a unique record at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, June 29

The Manchester United midfielder scored a crucial equaliser to inspire the Seleção's comeback victory over Japan in their Round of 32 clash

Following the match, fans took to social media to praise the veteran midfielder for his leadership and match-winning performance

Brazil veteran midfielder Casemiro has set a unique record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their 2-1 victory against Japan in the Round of 32 on Monday, June 29

The Samba Boys came back from behind to beat the Asian giants in a bid to win their sixth World title.

Japan were comfortable in the first half and Kaishu Sano pounced on Danilo's loose pass to drive past Casemiro, beating Alisson Becker to give his side the lead in the 29th minute.

Casemiro celebrates after scoring during the 2026 World Cup Round Of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at Houston Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo by: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

In the 56th minute, Casemiro made no mistake when he got a chance, firmly heading past Suzuki at the back post from Gabriel Martinelli's cross.

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Junior, who has scored four goals, had a chance to put Brazil on top in the 58th minute but Zion Suzuki deflected his shot from the left box and it went off the far post, per BBC.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil came from behind to beat Japan and set up a World Cup last-16 tie against Norway or Ivory Coast, per ESPN.

Casemiro becomes Brazil's 2nd-oldest World Cup goalscorer

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has etched his name into Brazil's FIFA World Cup history after becoming the nation's second-oldest goalscorer at the tournament.

The veteran midfielder found the net in Brazil's Round of 32 clash against Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring a crucial equaliser that sparked the Selecao's comeback victory.

In a post on X, Casemiro was 34 years and 126 days old when he scored, making him the second-oldest Brazilian player ever to score at a FIFA World Cup.

The strike helped Brazil secure a place in the Round of 16 while adding another remarkable milestone to Casemiro's decorated international career.

Only Bebeto was older when he scored for Brazil, setting the record during the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 34 years and 247 days.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans as Casemiro becomes the second-oldest Brazilian to score at the World Cup. Read them below:

@90s_Island said:

"He'll be the oldest if he scores in the finals or semis."

Casemiro is Brazil's second-oldest player to score at the World Cup, as Bebeto still holds the record for the oldest player. Photo by: Lars Baron and Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

@Osinbolu1 wrote:

"Whether it's for club or country, Casemiro continues to show why he's regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation."

@HumisshaK added:

"Is he actually immortal, or does he just have a secret fountain of youth hidden in his shin guards? Legend. 🇧🇷⚽️"

@akshays255 said:

"Big-game player. Every single time. 🇧🇷

"Casemiro never stops delivering."

Raphinha considers quitting World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazil's preparations for the decisive stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been overshadowed by reports surrounding Barcelona star Raphinha after former Selecao midfielder Vampeta alleged that the winger is battling serious family and financial issues.

The claims have sparked widespread debate in Brazil, with relatives of the player and his wife coming out strongly to challenge the remarks.

Source: Legit.ng