D'Tigers edge Guinea in dramatic fashion to record a second straight victory in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Chimezie Metu delivers the decisive basket in the closing seconds to seal Nigeria's place in the second qualifying round

Basketball expert Kenny Bamidele explains why the victories mean more than just results for Nigerian basketball

Nigeria's D'Tigers took a giant step towards qualifying for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup after defeating Guinea 80-79 in a thrilling African Qualifiers clash on Friday, decided by Chimezie Metu's dramatic late winner.

The hard-fought victory at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda on Friday secured Nigeria's second consecutive win in the qualifying campaign and guaranteed the team's passage into the second round with one group game still to play against Rwanda.

Nigeria's D'Tigers making an offensive move against Guinea. Photo by FIBA

Source: UGC

Beyond qualification, the victory significantly boosted Nigeria's hopes of reaching the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar, with the team carrying valuable results into the next phase of the qualifiers.

Metu breaks Guinea hearts with last-gasp winner

The contest lived up to expectations as both teams battled fiercely from the opening tip-off, exchanging momentum throughout an entertaining encounter.

Nigeria appeared in control during the early stages after opening an 11-point advantage in the second quarter, but Guinea responded brilliantly to erase the deficit before taking the lead after halftime.

The West Africans even stretched their advantage to nine points early in the fourth quarter, putting D'Tigers under enormous pressure.

However, Nigeria refused to surrender. With just three seconds left on the clock and Nigeria trailing 79-78, Metu received the ball inside the paint before calmly knocking down a floating two-point jumper to hand D'Tigers a dramatic 80-79 lead.

Guinea had one final opportunity to grab victory, but Souleymane Boum Jr's desperate three-point attempt from deep bounced away as the buzzer sounded, sparking wild celebrations among the Nigerian players.

Agada leads the scoring charge

Caleb Agada in action for Nigeria against Guinea. Photo by FIBA

Source: UGC

Although Metu produced the decisive basket, Caleb Agada once again proved Nigeria's standout performer.

The experienced guard finished with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals, leading the team's offensive production while also making key defensive plays throughout the contest.

Uche Iroegbu also enjoyed an excellent outing, contributing 14 points and six assists without committing a single turnover.

Kaodirichi Nkemjika Akobundu-Ehiogu dominated inside the paint with 10 points and eight rebounds, while his defensive presence became increasingly important during the closing stages.

According to FIBA, former NBA forward Sekou Doumbouya produced a game-high 23 points alongside six rebounds for Guinea, but his efforts were ultimately not enough to prevent defeat.

Nigeria secure second-round qualification

The victory officially confirmed Nigeria among the three teams progressing from their qualifying group into the second round, per Nigeria Basket.

The African qualifying format features two phases, with the top three teams from each first-round group advancing to the next stage.

Twelve nations will then compete in two groups of six, with results from the opening round carried over.

Only the top two teams in each group, alongside the best third-placed side overall, will qualify for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Qatar.

By securing consecutive victories, D'Tigers have now placed themselves in a strong position before facing Rwanda in their final first-round fixture.

Expert explains why the wins matter

Reacting to Nigeria's impressive turnaround, respected basketball analyst Kenny Bamidele told Legit.ng that the recent victories represent much more than qualification points after the turbulent years the sport has faced in the country.

"Most African countries won't understand why we're celebrating these two wins this much," he said.

"Because this isn't just basketball, men's basketball in Nigeria is alive again and that is what we've been missing for years. The fight. The pride. The belief. The identity."

Uche Ireogbu in action for Nigeria against Guinea. Photo by FIBA

Source: UGC

The basketball expert also reserved special praise for match-winner Chimezie Metu, describing him as one of the country's most valuable players.

"Chimezie Metu is one of those players you never truly appreciate until he's missing," he said.

"Every time he puts on a D'Tigers jersey, he makes an impact. Whether it's scoring, defending, or making the right play, he always gives Nigeria a chance.

"Beyond basketball, he's also a great human being. Humble, respectful, and loves Nigeria.

"D'Tigers are better with Chimezie Metu. Simple."

Now on three consecutive winning run since losing at the quarter-final of the AfroBasket in August 2025, Nigeria will now turn their attention to Sunday's meeting with Rwanda, knowing another victory would further strengthen their position before the decisive second phase of the African qualifiers.

NBA champion launches basketball camp in Lagos

Legit.ng previously reported that NBA champion Jordan Nwora launched a three-day youth basketball camp in Lagos as part of efforts to develop the next generation of Nigerian stars.

The programme brought together 120 young players, 60 boys and 60 girls, for intensive coaching, mentorship sessions and talent development activities under experienced basketball instructors.

Source: Legit.ng