A Sierra Leonean man, who had already correctly predicted 28 football matches, has released his forecast for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixtures

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches kick off on Saturday, July 4, with Canada versus Morocco first and then France versus Paraguay later at night

Making public his pre-match analysis, the man named all the teams he believes will advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man known for his football prediction skills, has made public his pre-match analysis and predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches.

The Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup commences on Saturday, July 4, with Canada versus Morocco at 6:00 pm Nigerian time and France versus Paraguay later at night.

A man has released his 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 predictions. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

Man's 2026 FIFA World Cup R16 predictions

In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 4, Amadu predicted that Morocco, France, Norway, England, Spain, USA, Argentina and Switzerland would all progress to the next stage of the tournament, which is the quarter-finals.

By his analysis and prediction, Canada, Paraguay, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, Belgium, Egypt, and Colombia will suffer defeat in their Round of 16 fixtures.

His detailed pre-match analysis and predictions went thus:

"Canada VS Morocco.

"This match will be intense and very open. Expect both teams to score in regular time. The Atlas Lions will dominate the match, but the home support will keep Canada alive through 90 minutes. It's a draw in regular time and a late win in extra time for Morocco. Canada will be eliminated.

"Paraguay VS France.

"France's All-Star status and the attacking fluidity of Les Blues will be the turning point for Mbappe and his mates. It's a thumping win for Mbappe and his mates in regular time. Paraguay will kiss goodbye to the World Cup.

"Brazil VS Norway.

"This is an all-out affair as both teams have a lot of attacking fluidity. The Brazilians will have much of the ball, but that decent and unhinged play by the Viking Warriors will be so hard to beat. I see a draw in regulation time, a draw in extra time and a possible penalty shootout in which Norway will sail through. Brazil will be eliminated.

"Mexico VS England.

"King Kane and his teammates will get off to a sloppy start in this match. May concede first. Will later equalise, and there will be a long night of football. I see it going all the way into extra time and a possible penalty shootout. I see England progressing to the next stage on penalties.

"Portugal VS Spain.

"Portugal are looking like a very much improved team, and they will start well. But the magical play of the Spaniards will be unmatched. I see a draw in 90 minutes but a win for Lamine Yamal and the boys. This will be Ronaldo's last match in the World Cup. Portugal will be knocked out.

"USA VS Belgium.

"Belgium managed to sneak their way into the round of 16 against a very careless team but won't be able to stand the intensity of the United States. Porch Boys will make life difficult for KDB and his mates. It's a win in regular time for the US and both teams to score. Belgium will be eliminated.

"Argentina VS Egypt.

"The World Champions will get off to a good start, as they have done against every team they have faced in their last 8 matches in the World Cup. Egypt will come into the party but will be a bit late, as Messi and his boys might have just crushed them. It's a win in regular time for Messi and his mates.

"Switzerland VS Colombia.

"The most difficult to predict fixture on paper. These two teams will have a good go at each other. The match will go to extra time and a possible penalty shootout, in which the Swiss will edge past Colombia. Colombia will be eliminated."

A man has predicted the teams to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

See the man's predictions on Facebook below:

2026 FIFA World Cup: Reactions trail predictions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Ogbonna Ben said:

"Sharp man."

Nnaemeka Bright said:

"These are mere wishes and doesn't come close to predictions.

"All i can say is, let's watch."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Messi had set nine new World Cup records.

Supercomputer predicts 2026 FIFA World Cup winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer had predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

As noted by CAF, nine out of 10 African countries made it out of the group stage, but after the first round of the knockout stage, seven have been eliminated, with only Morocco and Egypt left.

The results and next stage draws are shaping the potential winner of the tournament as Opta’s supercomputer predicts the winner with 16 teams left, as noted by The Analyst.

Source: Legit.ng