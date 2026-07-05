Ray Emordi has announced his return to acting months after stepping away from the Nigerian movie industry

In a recent video, the actor shared the truth behind his initial exit as he tendered an apology to fans

Ray Emordi also shared what fans should expect from him going forward, stirring excitement online

Nollywood actor Ray Emordi has announced his return to acting months after he left Nollywood to pursue a full-time music career.

Recall that in February 2026, Emordi had previously stated that music, rather than acting, had always been his first love.

Months after quitting acting for music, Ray Emordi returns to Nollywood. Credit: rayemordi

Source: Instagram

At the time, he said he wanted to devote himself fully to building a music career after years of juggling both professions.

However, a few months after being away from the industry, the actor revealed that his decision to return was prompted by a renewed passion for acting.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel titled “Nollywood, I Am Sorry" on July 1, 2026, Emordi, who revealed he has acted in over 300 productions, including feature films, television series and short films, said he left because he had little or no time away from work.

“I stopped acting because I was tired,” he said.

“Imagine acting from 2017 till the end of last year, about 300 productions. Eight years without vacations. If you do something too much, you naturally become exhausted”.

According to Emordi, his break from the industry has allowed him to rediscover his passion for the profession.

He revealed he would ensure he was not overwhelmed with too much workload going forward.

Nollywood actor Ray Emordi apologises to fans as he returns to acting. Credit: rayemordi

Source: Instagram

He also tendered an apology to fans, stating that he would ensure he is not physically exhausted on his second return to the industry.

"My general theme for acting is not to make money but to leave a positive impact. I want to leave a positive footprint in the world before I go,” he said.

The video of Ray Emordi announcing his return to Nollywood is below:

Reactions to Ray Emordi's return, apology

Reacting, many of the actor's fans stormed his channel's comments section to welcome him back to the industry.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Earlypraise-m9f commented:

"We should never ignore our mental health."

BloomingWithHelen commented:

"Finally now you're talking. Apologies accepted."

SthabileDuma-j6u commented:

"He's just conflicted in my opinion he's finding himself hope all works out for good for him."

YasminMnyoti wrote:

"You are an exceptional actor—your appearance, accent, and acting skills make you the complete package. wellcome back."

GodspowerAmadi-h3c commented:

"Welcome back! Words can't express how happy I am to see you back doing what you love. We missed you so much. When you stepped away, it wasn't the same because your talent, passion, and the happiness you bring to your fans were truly missed. I want you to know that you are deeply loved and appreciated. We, your fans, are here to support you."

Lady slams actor Ray Emodi

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ray Emodi was called out by a young filmmaker, Rosy Adigwe.

In a video posted on @instablog9ja and spotted by Legit.ng, the young actress and producer were in tears as she revealed how the actor refused to return her N700k.

According to Rosy, Ray refused to do her job four days after she had paid him. She explained that she paid him before her script was out because he told her he had another producer on his case and would only work with whoever paid first.

Source: Legit.ng