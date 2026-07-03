President Bola Tinubu urges Team Nigeria to chase history with discipline, integrity and patriotism

PUMA unveiled as Team Nigeria's official kit partner ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games

National Sports Commission warns athletes that indiscipline and doping will attract severe sanctions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has challenged Team Nigeria to aim higher than ever before at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, urging the country's athletes to compete with honour, discipline and integrity as they prepare to represent the nation on one of the biggest sporting stages in the Commonwealth.

The President delivered the charge during a colourful presidential send-off ceremony held at the State House in Abuja on Thursday before the Nigerian contingent departed for Scotland.

Team Nigeria athletes and officials with the National Sports Commission during the send off ceremony in Abuja. Photo by NSC

Source: UGC

During the event, the National Sports Commission (NSC) officially unveiled global sportswear giant PUMA as Team Nigeria's new official kit partner during another ceremony at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The twin events marked a major boost for Nigeria's preparations as officials expressed confidence that improved organisation, stronger athlete welfare and renewed discipline would translate into one of the country's finest outings at the Games.

Tinubu targets historic Commonwealth Games performance

President Tinubu, represented by his Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, said the nation's ambition is to surpass its best-ever Commonwealth Games performance.

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila and NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko. Photo by NSC

Source: UGC

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President expressed confidence in the quality of athletes selected to represent Nigeria and urged them to embrace the responsibility of wearing the country's colours.

"Our target is clear. We want Team Nigeria to surpass its best-ever Commonwealth Games performance. I have every confidence that you possess the talent, determination, and character to achieve this historic feat."

He reminded the athletes that years of preparation had brought them to this stage and encouraged them to approach every event with confidence while remaining united throughout the competition.

"You have trained for this moment. You have sacrificed for this moment. Go to Glasgow with confidence, discipline, and unity. Go with patriotism and with the mindset that Nigeria can stand with the very best in the world."

The President also referenced lessons from Nigeria's previous appearance at the Commonwealth Games, stressing that athletes and officials must project the country's positive values throughout the tournament.

"We must remember that we're exporting our values, our moral values, our core values as a nation. I know what happened last time in Birmingham, maybe perhaps an error of judgment, and that nothing like that will happen this time around, and that experience must be a lesson for all of us."

President issues warning and insists on clean competition

Tinubu further emphasised that success would only be meaningful if it was achieved fairly, urging Team Nigeria to reject every form of misconduct and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.

"I want you to compete with courage, honour, and integrity. Win clean. Let every medal you earn reflect your commitment, your dedication, and the values that define our great nation. Winning is important, but winning clean is more important. Medals are valuable, but integrity is priceless," he said.

"The glory of victory is only complete when it is achieved through discipline, fairness, hard work and respect for the rules.

"I therefore charge every athlete here today to go to Glasgow and compete with courage, but also compete clean, compete as one united team. Let your performance be driven by talent, training, discipline and the Nigerian fighting spirit and do not allow anyone to mislead you. The world of sports today places great emphasis on integrity, and Nigeria must not be left behind."

The President also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening sports development through sustained investment in athletes while ensuring strict compliance with anti-doping regulations.

PUMA unveiled as Team Nigeria's official kit partner

Following the presidential send-off, attention shifted to where PUMA was formally introduced as Team Nigeria's official kit partner for the Glasgow Games.

The unveiling formed part of the National Sports Commission's broader efforts to improve the welfare and preparation of elite Nigerian athletes by partnering with globally recognised brands.

NSC chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko described the development as another significant step in creating an enabling environment for athletes to perform at the highest level.

"Today's activities represent our commitment to giving Nigerian athletes the very best as they compete on the global stage. We are fully behind Team Nigeria and have worked tirelessly to ensure they have the support, environment and confidence to succeed. We believe in this team, and we are confident they will make Nigeria proud."

NSC warns against indiscipline and doping

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, also delivered a strong warning to athletes and officials, insisting that discipline would not be compromised throughout the Games.

He stated that anyone found guilty of misconduct or actions capable of damaging Nigeria's image could face severe sanctions, including removal from the national contingent.

"Every athlete and official must understand that representing Nigeria is both an honour and a responsibility. Your conduct must be exemplary on and off the field of play. We have zero tolerance for indiscipline, doping or any act capable of bringing the country into disrepute. Anyone found wanting will face appropriate sanctions, including possible expulsion from the team."

From L-R: Philip Shaibu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Shehu Dikko, Bukola Olopade, Solomon Ogba and bottom: Team Nigeria captain Folashade Oluwafemiayo. Photo by NSC

Source: UGC

Several notable personalities attended the ceremonies, including former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, Nigeria Olympic Committee vice chairman Solomon Ogba, National Institute for Sports Director General Philip Shaibu, basketball legend Olumide Oyedeji, athletics icon Mary Onyali, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Anti-Doping Centre Mainasara Ilo, alongside sports administrators, former internationals and other stakeholders.

Oluwafemiayo to captain Team Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's most decorated para powerlifter, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, has been appointed captain of Team Nigeria for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The NSC said the decision reflects her remarkable achievements, professionalism and consistency over the years, expressing confidence that her leadership will inspire the 74 Nigerian athletes competing across 10 sports between July 23 and August 2.

Source: Legit.ng