A Nigerian man who started an akara business in 1998 has opened up online

The man mentioned one risk involved in the business in a video that has gone viral

He shared the things he has been able to achieve with the help of the akara business

A Nigerian man who has been selling akara since 1998 has mentioned three things he has been able to achieve with the business, and also one risk involved.

He shared this in a video making waves online as he was asked about his akara business.

Nigerian man who has been selling akara since 1998 shares how business changed his life. Photo Source: TikTok/seeelagos1

Source: TikTok

Man brags about his akara business, shares achievements

In the TikTok video, the man shared:

"My name is Chibuzor Ezekiel. People know me as Baba Akara. We've been selling akara since 1998."

Despite the nature of the job, he mentioned that he has been able to achieve some things with the business. The first was that, with the help of the business, he was able to send his children to the university, buy a car, and also become a homeowner.

He shared:

"The business is like a family business. Me and my family use it to eat and feed. I sent them to university, I used it to buy a car and build a house."

Man who has sold akara since 1998 reveals 3 things he achieved, speaks on 1 major risk. Photo Source: TikTok/seeelagos1

Source: TikTok

He continued in the video posted by @seeelagos1 as he spoke about the risk involved in the business.

His statement:

"The risk in this business is when you're doing something this hot, you have to be very careful about it. And in anything that you're doing, there are challenges."

Reactions as akara seller mentions his achievements

OMALICHA stressed:

"The way most people dey underrate road side business eh just be consistent you will run here na oil money."

ONAHI noted:

"it's a good one sir, respect🙋 but I reject every negativity from this video."

Muraguri Harriet stressed:

"when u re talking about experience...u round off to the nearest."

Adejokebillz21 noted:

"There was a time I ate this Akara every Saturday morning with pap."

𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊 🤎 noted:

"The Amara go sweet ehn.'

Breakfast by Bunmi stressed:

'Your Akara is my age mate."

Teezby bakes, and event shared:

"Have bought fried plantain from you once sir."

austinchukky added:

"It's good to know when to transition into something bigger. It's cool to start from somewhere to raise capital but once the capital comes transition into something bigger. Let your money work for you else you will hustle till death."

KING BARRY IV shared:

"You will be surprised he is a multi millionaire with kids that are graduates."

leeleeskincareenterprise wrote:

"That a good business—just stay in good location.'

glamour thrift added:

"Abeg na 28 years oooo I never old I use GOD beg."

Wale noted:

"I need someone passionate like dis dat I can set up to be doing dis.'

Furniture by Alyssa🇳🇬🇨🇳 stressed:

"I buy akara here every day. the man will say why do you like akara too much."

OMALICHA noted:

"The way most people dey underrate road side business eh just be consistent you will run here na oil money."

Watch the video of the akara seller speaking about his business below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady who sponsored herself through school with an akara business shared her emotional journey after allegedly being sent out of her home by her father.

She explained that she had to pause her education due to financial challenges but expressed her determination to one day gain admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and become a soldier.

Lady sponsors herself akara business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady who started an akara business with just N20,000 in 2018 celebrated after completing her university education and beginning her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She said the akara business sponsored her education, and she marked the milestone by returning to her shop in her NYSC uniform to celebrate how far she had come.

Source: Legit.ng