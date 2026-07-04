Tracy Ohiri has sent an important message to Bose Ogulu about her son, Burna Boy, over his friendship with VeryDarkMan (VDM)

The singer and the activist have grown close since Burna Boy donated money to VDM's NGO

Tracy Ohiri shared her concerns, claiming that VDM is capable of betraying his friends and citing what she alleged he had done to some of his former associates

Businesswoman Tracy Ohiri has reacted to the growing closeness between Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, and activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The singer and the activist have become close since Burna Boy donated money to VDM's non-governmental organisation (NGO). The pair were recently seen in a video exchanging banter.

Reactions as Tracy Ohiri warns Burna Boy’s mother over son’s friendship with VDM. Photo credit#tracyohiri/@verydarkman/@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, Ohiri appealed to Burna Boy's mother, Bose Ogulu, urging her to intervene in the friendship.

According to Ohiri, Ogulu should use wisdom to distance her son from the activist. She said she was speaking as both a mother and a fellow Delta indigene.

"This is an appeal to you as a mother. Save your son from Martins. One thing I admire and respect about you is how you have managed your son to the extent that he has had fewer scandals than many other singers in the industry. It shows you are a good manager. But regarding his relationship with VDM, please use wisdom to disconnect it."

Tracy Ohiri explains her concerns about VDM

Explaining why she issued the warning, Ohiri alleged that VDM "is very porous and leaks." She also described him as a manipulator and claimed he had betrayed some of his former friends.

Fans join Tracy Ohiri to warn Burna Boy’s mother over son’s friendship with VDM. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

She further alleged that VDM tried to get close to Davido but was unsuccessful. According to Ohiri, the activist was one of the reasons Davido moved his wedding to Miami, claiming he had attempted to embarrass the singer during his traditional wedding.

Ohiri also claimed that VDM initially speaks positively about people while benefiting from them, but later turns against them and damages their reputation.

She advised the singer not to discuss his family or business deals with the activist, alleging that he could misuse such information.

Ohiri further claimed that VDM wants to be in Burna Boy's position and made additional allegations about his intentions toward the singer's career.

"He knows how to damage people's reputations. Tell your son not to discuss his family or business deals with him."

Here is the Instagram video in which Tracy Ohiri made the allegations against VDM:

Reactions trail Tracy Ohiri's video about VDM

Here are the comments below:

@ iamadeniji003 shared:

"Too late. Client wey don pay 300m already."

@muhammadibrahimdibal said:

"Omo I be Verydarkman fan, but I support you let she used this advice wisely."

@okpesammy05 reacted:

"So that video pain people.. Una go cry tire."

@uyin._17 commented:

"Thank you, ma’am, 🫡if you talk finish enter house. Your opinion is not valid."

@exquisitezadda wrote:

"Yes, someday! He will definitely boast about how he will make sure his music is not acceptable in Nigeria by Nigerians anymore. And expose everything they’ve talked about as if he didn’t say anything. @bigbirdkuti his regretting ever associating with him cuz he has manipulated everything they’ve talked about on both sides."

@emenikegodfather092 reacted:

"I understand her point. One day, VDM will call him out. Just watch."

Burna Boy taunts DJ Tunez after club clash

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy taunted Tunez after reports of their Lagos nightclub clash surfaced online.

The singer shared a video of himself dancing at home while wrapped in a towel, appearing relaxed despite the controversy.

His relaxed mood and wide smile gave the impression that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding him. However, he mocked the DJ, saying, "Ogbafia dey for ground,” while dropping to the floor, a moment that went viral.

Source: Legit.ng