Yan Diomande joined an exclusive African World Cup list previously occupied only by Nigerian legend Sunday Oliseh

The 19-year-old continued his remarkable rise despite Ivory Coast's heartbreaking exit to Norway

Europe's biggest clubs remain on alert as PSG reportedly lead the race for the teenage sensation

Ivory Coast may have seen their dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup come to an end, but teenage sensation Yan Diomande still walked away with his place in African football history secured after matching a remarkable feat achieved only by Nigerian icon Sunday Oliseh.

The 19-year-old winger was unable to inspire the Elephants to victory as Erling Haaland struck a late winner to hand Norway a dramatic 2-1 victory in the Round of 32, ending Ivory Coast's best-ever World Cup campaign.

Yan Diomande of Ivory Coast poses for a photograph with the Player of the Match award against Ecuador. Photo by Joosep Martinson

Source: Getty Images

While Haaland's record-breaking exploits dominated the headlines after the final whistle, Diomande quietly etched his own name into the tournament's history books with a milestone that has stood untouched for more than three decades.

The RB Leipzig youngster has emerged as one of the revelations of the tournament, attracting admiration for his fearless dribbling, creativity and maturity beyond his years.

His performances have also intensified speculation surrounding his club future, with European champions Paris Saint-Germain reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Norway end Ivory Coast's historic journey

Ivory Coast entered their maiden World Cup knockout match full of confidence after an impressive group-stage campaign, but Norway proved just too clinical when it mattered.

The African side actually enjoyed long spells of pressure, finishing the contest with 14 shots compared to Norway's nine and forcing an incredible 14 corner kicks.

Despite controlling several phases of the encounter, they struggled to convert their dominance into goals.

Diomande, who had dazzled throughout the group stage, found life much tougher against Norway's disciplined defence. Nevertheless, he still produced flashes of quality, including a dangerous cross that created one of Ivory Coast's clearest opportunities during the opening half.

Instead, Norway broke the deadlock through Antonio Nusa before Manchester United winger Amad Diallo changed the complexion of the contest after coming off the bench.

Diallo weaved through several defenders before smashing home a sensational equaliser that immediately entered discussions for one of the goals of the tournament.

The strike also earned the winger a slice of African football history, making him only the third player from the continent to score twice as a substitute in a single FIFA World Cup after Cameroon's Roger Milla and Senegal's Pape Gueye.

However, the celebrations were short-lived. Moments after Ivory Coast restored parity, Haaland once again demonstrated why he remains one of world football's deadliest finishers, arriving perfectly inside the six-yard box to convert Patrick Berg's low cross.

The goal secured Norway's first World Cup knockout victory since 1998 and booked a Round of 16 showdown against Brazil.

Diomande joins Sunday Oliseh in exclusive company

Away from the disappointment of elimination came the statistic that placed Diomande alongside one of Nigeria's greatest midfielders.

According to Opta, the Ivorian has become only the second African men's player in history to feature in four FIFA World Cup matches while still a teenager.

The only other player to achieve that feat was Sunday Oliseh during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

Oliseh, then just 19, started all four matches for the Super Eagles during Nigeria's memorable debut appearance at the tournament.

Operating as a deep-lying midfielder, he rarely missed a minute, averaging almost the full duration of every match while establishing himself as one of Africa's brightest young talents.

His numbers reflected an all-action midfield display.

Oliseh averaged more than five tackles and nine ball recoveries per game, completed over 80 per cent of his passes and regularly dictated Nigeria's tempo throughout the tournament.

His composure, defensive awareness and passing range helped the Super Eagles reach the round of 16 before their heartbreaking extra-time defeat to Italy.

Nigeria's Sunday Oliseh strips the ball away from a falling Diego Maradona during the FIFA World Cup 1994 Group D match between Argentina and Nigeria. Photo by Ben Radford

Source: Getty Images

More than three decades later, Diomande has now joined that exclusive list.

Although their playing styles and positions differ significantly, both players announced themselves to the global football audience before celebrating their 20th birthdays.

Europe's elite continue to monitor teenager

Diomande's World Cup performances have only strengthened his growing reputation across Europe.

The teenager enjoyed an outstanding first campaign in Germany, contributing 12 goals and nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches, per FotMob, to help RB Leipzig secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Liverpool were previously reported to have shown strong interest with a package approaching €100 million, but Leipzig are believed to be holding out for closer to €130 million.

The Athletic reported that Paris Saint-Germain have since emerged as favourites, with reports suggesting Diomande views the French champions as the ideal destination to continue his development under Luis Enrique and compete for the biggest trophies.

Even though Ivory Coast's World Cup adventure has ended, the teenager's stock has risen significantly.

At just 19 years old, he leaves North America not only as one of Africa's brightest prospects but also as a player who has already matched a World Cup milestone previously reserved for one of Nigeria's finest football exports.

Diomande terrorises Arsenal star

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie endured a difficult outing after Ecuador's defeat to Ivory Coast, with Yan Diomande producing one of the tournament's standout individual displays.

Much of the post-match discussion centred on the teenager's direct running and skill against the highly rated defender, reinforcing his status as one of Europe's fastest-rising young attackers before his historic World Cup achievement.

Source: Legit.ng